Swansea's Freddie Woodman wins Championship Golden Glove, Brentford's Ivan Toney gets Golden Boot

Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman won the Sky Bet Championship Golden Glove award for the 2020/21 season while Brentford striker Ivan Toney secured the Golden Boot.

Woodman, who has spent the last two seasons on loan from Newcastle, finished the season with 20 clean sheets, two ahead of Norwich's Tim Krul.

Woodman played all but one of the Swans' Championship fixtures this season, as Steve Cooper's men secured a place in the play-offs for the second season in a row.

Woodman said: "I feel guilty for accepting it because many people look at clean sheets as down to the goalkeeper, but I know how hard the team has worked for clean sheets. Every clean sheet we've had this season, after the game it's always been a collective congratulations to everyone.

"While my name is on the award, it's the team that has really won the award. Every player has played their part and should feel.

"It's a massive team effort, and it's an amazing achievement to keep 20 clean sheets in the Championship. Keeping clean sheets gives the team a huge opportunity to win matches, and it's put us in a great position in the league.

"Hopefully we can take this into the play-offs."

Toney wins Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot

Toney scored 31 goals to win the Golden Boot award ahead of Blackburn's Adam Armstrong on 28 and Norwich's Teemu Pukki on 26.

Toney, who also won the 2019/20 Sky Bet League One Golden Boot, said: "It means a lot to win this award again. I set out to win it at the start of the season; it hasn't been won back-to-back for a while so that was something I wanted to do.

"It is a big achievement but one I obviously couldn't have done without the support of my team-mates as well as Thomas Frank and the coaching staff."

Mullin wins Sky Bet League Two Golden Boot

Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin won the Sky Bet League Two Golden Boot award.

Mullin's total of 32 goals are the most ever scored by a player in League Two.

The 26-year-old featured in every game for the U's this season, notching two hat-tricks and six braces, and scored an 80th-minute goal to break the record on the final day in a 3-0 win against Grimsby Town that ensured Cambridge finished second.

Mullin said: "It's an honour to win the Golden Boot and this season has definitely been the highlight of my career so far.

"To top off such a great personal season with promotion for the team only makes it even better."

Hladky wins Sky Bet League Two Golden Glove

Image: Vaclav Hladky won the Sky Bet League Two Golden Glove award (Pic: Howard Harrison/JMP)

Salford City goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky won the Sky Bet League Two Golden Glove award after keeping 22 clean sheets.

The 30-year-old - who joined Salford from St Mirren in the summer - secured the award after a final-day shutout in the 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient, with Cheltenham stopper Joshua Griffiths one behind.

Hladky said: "It's a brilliant achievement for me and for the team as well. You can see the support from them all season and I've really enjoyed playing this season."