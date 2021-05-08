Birmingham City report racist banner about owner Xuandong Ren to police

A racial slur was used on the banner which appeared to reference chief executive Xuandong Ren; Birmingham said in a club statement after the 5-2 defeat at Blackburn that "a number of banners were placed around the town" before the match and that one of them was racist

Birmingham City defended supporters' rights to protest but said racism will not be tolerated

Birmingham City have notified the police about an "undoubtedly racist" banner targeting the club's owner that was put up in Blackburn ahead of Saturday's defeat on the final day of the Championship season.

A racial slur was used on the banner which appeared to reference chief executive Xuandong Ren, who is from Hong Kong.

Birmingham, who were beaten 5-2 at Blackburn on Saturday to finish the season in 18th, said in a club statement "a number of banners were placed around the town" and that one of them was "undoubtedly racist".

The Championship club branded the behaviour as "unacceptable" and said "there is no place for racism at Birmingham City".

"Whilst the club will defend and respect supporters' right to protest and be heard, racism in any form, directed towards anyone, will not be tolerated," the club statement read.

"In recent weeks the club has taken a particularly strong stance supporting the anti-racism movement in football.

"Only last month, the club staged a seven-day social media blackout to fight against abuse in the game.

"We then joined the rest of the Premier League and fellow EFL clubs in a second boycott of social media platforms to reiterate our stance.

"To be clear, there is no place for racism at Birmingham City Football Club.

"We believe that the overwhelming majority of our supporters will share our disgust at the messaging of the banner, and those responsible for it do not represent our fan base.

"The police have been notified of the incident and the club will be offering our assistance to the authorities."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org