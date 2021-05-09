Women's Super League round-up: Chelsea crowned champions, Bristol C relegated

Chelsea cruised to the Women's Super League title with a dominant 5-0 victory over Reading.
Victory was enough for Emma Hayes' side to finish two points clear of Manchester City, who beat West Ham 1-0 despite missing two penalties in east London.
Melanie Leupolz's goal inside the opening 90 seconds settled Chelsea nerves and there only looked like one outcome at Kingsmeadow.
Fran Kirby made it two before the break with a neat finish from Sam Kerr's cutback, before she arrowed an effort into the top corner 10 minutes after half-time.
Kirby then turned provider to set up Kerr for the fourth and Erin Cuthbert bundled a fifth over the line to confirm their spot at the top of the table.
As Chelsea celebrated, tributes were also paid to Fara Williams on the last day of a legendary career, which saw her represent England 172 times.
City eventually edged past West Ham thanks to Ellen White's smart finish at the front post, though they missed a host of chances.
Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle both saw penalties saved by the excellent Mackenzie Arnold, while City also hit the woodwork on numerous occasions.
Bristol City relegated
It was misery for Bristol City as their relegation from the top-flight was confirmed with a 3-1 defeat at Brighton.
Maya Le Tissier and Lee Geum-Min put the Seagulls two goals up and despite Abi Harrison giving the visitors a lifeline with 30 minutes left, a deflected Inessa Kaagman free-kick put the final nail in the Vixens' coffin.
Ella Toone and Kirsty Hanson were on target for Manchester United as they ended the season with a 2-0 victory over Everton, while Kit Graham's smart strike helped Spurs to a 1-0 win at Birmingham.
And in Joe Montemurro's final league game as Arsenal boss, they were unable to find their way past a determined Aston Villa defence as his reign ended with a 0-0 draw.