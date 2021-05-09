Women's Super League round-up: Chelsea crowned champions, Bristol C relegated

Chelsea cruised to the Women's Super League title with a dominant 5-0 victory over Reading.

Victory was enough for Emma Hayes' side to finish two points clear of Manchester City, who beat West Ham 1-0 despite missing two penalties in east London.

Melanie Leupolz's goal inside the opening 90 seconds settled Chelsea nerves and there only looked like one outcome at Kingsmeadow.

Image: Fran Kirby, Maren Mjelde and Guro Reiten celebrate with the WSL trophy

Fran Kirby made it two before the break with a neat finish from Sam Kerr's cutback, before she arrowed an effort into the top corner 10 minutes after half-time.

Kirby then turned provider to set up Kerr for the fourth and Erin Cuthbert bundled a fifth over the line to confirm their spot at the top of the table.

As Chelsea celebrated, tributes were also paid to Fara Williams on the last day of a legendary career, which saw her represent England 172 times.

City eventually edged past West Ham thanks to Ellen White's smart finish at the front post, though they missed a host of chances.

Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle both saw penalties saved by the excellent Mackenzie Arnold, while City also hit the woodwork on numerous occasions.

Bristol City relegated

Image: Bristol City's Gemma Evans is consoled by manager Matt Beard

It was misery for Bristol City as their relegation from the top-flight was confirmed with a 3-1 defeat at Brighton.

Maya Le Tissier and Lee Geum-Min put the Seagulls two goals up and despite Abi Harrison giving the visitors a lifeline with 30 minutes left, a deflected Inessa Kaagman free-kick put the final nail in the Vixens' coffin.

Ella Toone and Kirsty Hanson were on target for Manchester United as they ended the season with a 2-0 victory over Everton, while Kit Graham's smart strike helped Spurs to a 1-0 win at Birmingham.

And in Joe Montemurro's final league game as Arsenal boss, they were unable to find their way past a determined Aston Villa defence as his reign ended with a 0-0 draw.