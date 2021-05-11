Andres Iniesta signs new two-year deal with Vissel Kobe on 37th birthday

Former Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta celebrated his 37th birthday by signing a new two-year deal with Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta, who joined the J League outfit in 2018 after opting to end a glittering career at boyhood club Barcelona, was about to see his current deal expire but will now stay in Japan until 2023.

He has made 75 appearances for Kobe and scored 16 goals.

A statement on the club website read: "We are pleased to inform you that we have agreed to renew the contract with midfielder Andres Iniesta (37) and extend it until 2023.

"With this contract renewal, we will continue to advance the projects we have been working on with Rakuten Group Co. Ltd. and Vissel Kobe since joining in 2018".

Iniesta, a World Cup winner with Spain, won nine La Liga titles, alongside four Champions League wins and six Copa del Rey crowns.

He bowed out of international football after Spain were knocked out of the World Cup in Russia having made 131 appearances for his country.