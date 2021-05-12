London Bees' Courtnay Ward-Chambers on mental health battle and physical struggle to regain full feeling in her leg

Courtnay Ward-Chambers opens up about her struggles with illness, injury, and mental health; the London Bees winger reveals she is facing a new fight for her career after the reoccurrence of a childhood illness; the player wants to encourage others not to suffer in silence

London Bees midfielder Courtnay Ward-Chambers opens up about her struggles to come back from injury and illness

London Bees winger Courtnay Ward-Chambers has overcome life-threatening illness, injury and self-doubt on her way to becoming a professional footballer - but now she faces a new struggle to save her career.

The ex-Millwall and QPR winger admits it is "a miracle" she overcame brain damage and paralysis as a child to earn a living in the sport she loves.

But now, at the age of just 23, she is having to fight all over again after losing the feeling in her right leg for the second time in her life.

Sharing her experiences with Sky Sports News during Mental Health Awareness Week, Ward-Chambers describes a life of tremendous hardship in physical and emotional pain - but of also receiving help.

"At the age of six, I had meningitis septicaemia and they said I'd never walk again," she said. "The Achilles in my left leg shrunk so my knees weren't in line with my hips.

"Both my legs were in plaster and I was in a wheelchair. I had night splints to help me walk. Mentally, when I came out of hospital, I was a different child. I had brain damage from it (the illness), I was on life support for six days.

"I've got ADHD, I was diagnosed with OCD personality disorder - so that on top of playing football was a massive risk."

Image: Ward-Chambers, aged just six, was on life support as she struggled to overcome meningitis

Ward-Chambers spent months in-and-out of hospital as a child, showing Sky Sports News photos of her in bed with a large breathing tube protruding from her mouth and wires hooked up to various monitors; all while holding her favourite stuffed toy.

But even as a child, Courtnay's determination was evident. After more than a year of struggle, there was hope.

"About a year-and-a-half later, I started walking, then running, and then I got signed by QPR at aged eight. It was a miracle," she said.

Ward-Chambers moved to Arsenal where she stayed until she was 16 before eventually joining Championship club London Bees in 2019.

The first few months as a professional footballer went well. Her coaches were pleased with her performances and development as the young winger pushed for a regular first-team place.

But during a game towards the end of the year, Ward-Chambers suffered a head injury and a broken nose. She was cleared to return to training a few weeks later but things quickly took a severe turn for the worse.

"My last game was on January 20, 2020 - after that, I started to feel really unwell and my throat was swelling," she said. "I remember going to bed and waking up and thinking I was dying."

Ward-Chambers was rushed to hospital where she heard the news she never wanted to hear again. She had been diagnosed with meningitis for the second time in her life.

The pain was excruciating and a lumbar puncture was ordered. The procedure was not successful and there were complications. Within moments, Ward-Chambers could not feel her right leg and instantly feared she may never be able to walk again.

Not only were the physical effects severe, mentally she was struggling to cope.

"I remember sitting there on the end of the bed saying to the nurse, 'my mental health is already bad and this has topped it off'," she said.

"She got a woman to come around and speak to me, I know she was trying to help and she was saying 'it doesn't matter about football, you can take another journey'.

"I sat there thinking 'another journey? I've worked so hard for this and it's being taken away from me'. Being in crutches not being able to move around, not being able to feel my leg, I thought it was the end of the world."

Image: Courtnay was told she may never walk again for the second time in her life after a lumbar puncture went wrong

After weeks in hospital, Ward-Chambers had only one thought on her mind; she was not giving up on her career as a footballer.

London Bees kept her on the playing staff and helped with her rehabilitation. Last summer, she resumed the lightest of training with the squad, slowly building up her fitness and fortitude.

Early in 2021, however, Ward-Chambers suffered another blow, this time a broken wrist. Mentally, it was one setback too many. She struggled to cope. She left her family home one afternoon and did not know how or when she would return.

She said: "I remember ringing the crisis team and I said 'I hate my life. I don't want to be here anymore. I just need help'. I kept on saying 'please just help me'."

Emergency services were called to find her with police turning up to take her home. All Ward-Chambers wanted was support, which she is proud to have received as she tries to come to terms with a life of rehabilitation and pain management.

"In the last month, I've motivated myself to say I can't stay in this dark place, I've got to do the work to get myself out of it," she said.

Image: Courtnay hopes to get back on the pitch soon

"A lot of footballers, when they have an injury, are told 'you're a footballer, you'll be back' - but it's not that simple. It's what it does to you mentally. I've still come to training on days I feel horrendous but no one would know that."

Despite all of the struggles, all of the setbacks and all of the pain, Ward-Chambers now tries to remain positive. She knows playing again will not be easy, but overcoming challenges has become something of her speciality.

"Even now I can still only feel the inside and back, I still can't feel the outside of my leg, and they said that probably won't repair," she said. "The scary part now is I may not play competitively, but in my head I know I will.

"I just want to be back; pre-season contact and just playing again soon. That's the thing I'm praying for right now and to feel mentally 100 per cent when I get back, not if."

If you are feeling suicidal or struggling to cope, call Samaritans on 116 123 or text Shout to 85258.