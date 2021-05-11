Motherwell reward fans with free season ticket renewal for 2021/22 campaign

Motherwell will reward season ticket holders with a free renewal for the next campaign.

The Steelmen, like many clubs, had hoped to welcome back fans this season but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant that was impossible.

Motherwell fans can either claim a refund on the 2020/21 campaign or take advantage of the club's offer and pay nothing more to receive one for next season.

"At the start of the 2020/21 season, we pledged to season ticket holders that they would see - in person - 19 Premiership matches at Fir Park in return for their purchase," read a club statement.

"At that time, we were confident that supporters would be back home at some stage in the campaign, even as early as the autumn.

"Now, as we know, that never happened, and we have played every match behind closed doors.

"Despite that, our commitment remains unchanged. If you bought a season ticket for 2020/21, we will automatically give you a season ticket for 2021/22 for free.

"You do not need to spend any more money. We will honour our pledge and send you a new season card soon.

"We will forever be grateful for your decision to spend money last year when there was no certainty over what would happen next.

"We are incredibly appreciative, considering many of you will have been going through difficult times, worrying about your health, your family and perhaps even your job. We want to repay your faith by welcoming you back to Fir Park at no extra cost.

"We are also mindful that some of you may need the money back from your season ticket. We are offering refunds on season tickets until the end of May.

"At the time of writing, we know that restrictions on large outdoor gatherings will begin to ease on Monday 17 May.

"We are encouraged by the Scottish Government's decision to allow 25 per cent of Hampden Park to be open for the UEFA Euro 2020 matches in June.

"We hope to be able to update you all soon on plans for opening the gates here in time for the Premier Sports Cup group stages in July and the start of the Premiership campaign soon after.

"Until then, thank you. Stay safe and look after each other. Soon, we'll be back home cheering on our team.

"Hold on to those thoughts of returning to your seat, being reunited with family and friends and seeing your team again. It's coming."

Motherwell complete the current season with a trip to Tannadice to face Dundee United on Wednesday night before entertaining Ross County at Fir Park on Sunday.