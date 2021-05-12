Aniek Nouwen: Chelsea agree pre-contract terms to sign Netherlands defender from PSV Eindhoven

Chelsea have agreed pre-contract terms to sign Netherlands defender Aniek Nouwen from PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old will join Emma Hayes' squad ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Nouwen says she jumped at the chance to sign for the Women's Super League champions and is excited at the prospect of linking up with her new team-mates.

"There were other clubs who were interested, but I made my decision to join Chelsea pretty fast," Nouwen said.

"To play in the English league has always been a dream for me as it is the best competition and it provides the best opportunity for me to develop even more.

"I'm very honoured and proud to become a Blue and I can't wait to be a part of this winning team. I want to win prizes and play in the big games.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the team. It's all going to be very new but I'm really excited."

Nouwen has made over 100 appearances for PSV since making her professional debut in 2016 and has been capped 14 times by the Netherlands.

Blues boss Hayes said: "Aniek really is an exciting addition to our squad. Not only does she bring a wealth of league and international experience for her age, she is also very composed on the ball and her physicality will certainly suit

the English league.

"I have no doubt Aniek is one of the best young defenders in the world and has a very bright future ahead of her with us."