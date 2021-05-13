Steve Bruce: Newcastle boss hopes to remain in charge next season

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says he is 'not ready to retire' and is making plans, including transfer targets, for next season at the club

Steve Bruce says he hopes to remain as Newcastle head coach and will "crack on" with planning for next season in the Premier League.

The 60-year-old, who has one year left on his contract at St James' Park, has guided the Magpies to safety, with three victories out of their last six league games.

Bruce has faced criticism from fans during a difficult campaign and that, coupled with uncertainty over the club's future ownership, has sparked speculation that his days on Tyneside could be numbered.

Asked whether he was the man to take the club forward, Bruce said: "Look, I hope so. I've got a contract and until I hear otherwise, I'm going to crack on.

"We are doing pre-season at the moment, we're putting all the plans in place. Conversations will be had and that's what I can say on it."

Newcastle host league champions Manchester City on Friday, live on Sky Sports, and need to win six points from their final three league games to better their haul of 44 achieved under Bruce last season.

The club's squad has been hit by Covid-19 and injuries to key players this season, but Bruce, who replaced Rafael Benitez in July 2019, insists he is determined to continue in football management.

"I'm a football manager. It's what I do and I'm not ready to retire yet, so you have to dust yourself down, have a thick skin at times," he added.

"As I said, I'm nowhere near ready to retire just yet, so I'll crack on to the best of my ability."

