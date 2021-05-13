FA Cup final: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hoping to win trophy for late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Former Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash outside the King Power stadium in October 2018; Brendan Rodgers: "His spirit and presence will be there with us on the day"; Jonny Evans faces late fitness test for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers says he would love to win Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea for the late Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the spirit of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha will be with his side on FA Cup final day and wants to win the trophy for the family of the club’s late owner.

Vichai was tragically killed, along with four others, when his helicopter crashed outside the Foxes' King Power Stadium in October 2018.

Vichai's son and current Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha - nicknamed 'Top' - has been with the Leicester squad this week as they prepare for Saturday's game against Chelsea, the club's first FA Cup final appearance since 1969.

"I'd love to win it for Khun Vichai and his family," Rodgers said. "His spirit and presence will be there with us on the day.

"Having Top over this week has really magnified one of the reasons I came here. It was because of them and the cause Leicester City has.

Image: Kelechi Iheanacho's goal sent Leicester to the final for the first time since 1969

"Of course, I'd love to do it for the players, I'd love to do it for the supporters, but if I had to pin one it would be for Top and his family. That would be truly special.

"It's a really special game to look forward to. We've all grown up with it, watched the build-up to the game, so to be able to lead Leicester City out for the first time in over 50 years will be a real privilege.

"This is a game where you can create an incredible legacy and you write your own story in these games and that's hopefully what we can do.

Image: Rodgers says Saturday's final against Chelsea is the 'next step' for his Leicester side

"We've been consistent, playing really well over a period of time and this has been the next step for us.

"Of course, the consequence of the game is maybe greater than some of the others but you don't need to magnify an FA Cup final to raise any levels of anxiety or pressure. It's a big game.

"We've tried to prepare for that, knowing that when you get to finals you're not having to increase your levels by so much. There's going to be a natural push to do even more."

'Warrior' Evans has one more day to prove fitness

Image: Jonny Evans has been recovering from a heel injury and missed Tuesday's win at Manchester United

Leicester defender Jonny Evans faces a late test to prove his fitness for the final, having missed the last two league games with a heel injury.

"We're giving him another day," Rodgers said. "He's progressed really well in this last 24 hours, he looked very good.

"We'll see what the reaction is after that and we'll make the final decision tomorrow. We're really hopeful.

"Jonny is a warrior. If there's any which way he can play, even if he's not 100 per cent, he'll be out there.

"I've got to balance that off. It's a huge game and we'll need physicality in the team, good running ability. If that's hindered in any way in may make it difficult for him."