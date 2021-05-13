Liverpool Women appoint Matt Beard as new boss following Bristol City exit

Liverpool Women have named former manager Matt Beard as their new boss following the conclusion of his caretaker spell at Bristol City.

Beard, 43, joined the West Country club in mid-January as maternity cover for Robins manager Tanya Oxtoby but was unable to prevent them from being relegated to the FA Women's Championship.

Liverpool, who finished third in the Championship this season, have been under the management of a temporary boss themselves in Amber Whiteley.

Beard originally joined the club in 2012 and built a squad which won back-to-back Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014. He also presided over the club's first Champions League campaign.

After returning from his spell with Boston Breakers in the States, he enjoyed two years with West Ham United Women including a run to the Women's FA Cup final in 2019 before spending the last few months with Bristol City Women.

Beard said his return to Merseyside was "the perfect project and the perfect club".

He added: "I'm delighted to be back at Liverpool Women. When the opportunity arose it was something I wanted to do. I've always followed the club since I left, it's close to my heart.

"When you're here and then you're away from the football club you realise how special and unique it is.

"I've never been in a city or worked for a football club where the football is the be all and end all to the supporters. I just can't wait to get started.

Image: Beard, pictured here with LFC Women executive director Susan Black, has returned to become the team's manager

"It's a fascinating football club, it's a fascinating city. Myself and my family loved our time here and we're really looking forward to coming back."

In a statement, the Liverpool board said: "We have great pleasure in welcoming Matt back to Liverpool Women. Of course we know him particularly well from his highly successful previous spell with the club and have followed his progress closely.

"But this is an appointment for the future. We believe Matt's experience and know-how can help the club in our quest to return to the Women's Super League. Much hard work lies ahead and we believe Matt is ideally placed to lead that journey.

"The future of the women's game looks incredibly bright and we want to be right at the heart of it."

The board also paid tribute to assistant manager, Whiteley, who has acted as interim manager since January after the departure of Vicky Jepson.

"Amber has impressed everybody with her calm and talented stewardship of the team these past few months. Amber, our players and backroom staff team have enjoyed fine results since she took over as interim manager and produced a very positive brand of football. We are delighted that she will continue to work alongside Matt as assistant manager."