Allan Russell leaves England coaching job due to role in car crash

England coach Allan Russell has left his job less than a month before the start of the Euro 2020 because of his role in a road traffic incident which left a man in another vehicle with serious injuries.

Russell was a passenger in the collision in Oxfordshire last year, but a court fined him £2,000 for allowing his car to be driven by a family member who was over the legal drink drive limit and uninsured.

The 40-year-old, who works at Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen, joined the FA as striker coach in March 2017 and was praised for his part in England's success in front of goal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Harry Kane finished as the tournament's top scorer.

An FA spokesperson said: "We were made aware last Thursday of the circumstances of Allan Russell's involvement in a road traffic accident in July 2020.

"We have agreed with Allan that it is in the best interests of all for him to leave his consultancy position. We would like to thank him for his work."

A spokesman for Russell said: "He is very mindful of the impact this has had on all parties involved.

"Furthermore, he does not want to become a distraction to Gareth Southgate and the England team going into the Euros this summer.

"He has therefore agreed to leave his post with the FA and will concentrate fully on his coaching role at Aberdeen FC."

Aberdeen said Russell made a "serious error of judgement" and pledged to support their assistant coach.

The Scottish club said in a statement: "The club has now been made aware of all the circumstances surrounding a regrettable road traffic accident last year in which Allan was a passenger in the vehicle.

"He is deeply remorseful about the consequences of this incident for everyone involved.

"Having taken everything into consideration, we feel Allan made a serious error of judgement, but he took responsibility and has suffered the consequences.

"We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to redeem themselves by learning from their mistakes and the club will be supporting Allan in his role as an assistant coach at AFC, where he is already making a positive impact."