Benevento relegated from Serie A as Real Mallorca promoted to La Liga - European round-up

Benevento were relegated from Serie A after Torino secured their spot in the Italian top flight for next season with a goalless draw at Lazio on Tuesday.

Filippo Inzaghi's side have 32 points with one game remaining and trail 17th-placed Torino, who they face in the last round of matches, by four points.

Lazio, managed by Inzaghi's brother Simone, were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute, but Ciro Immobile's spot-kick hit the post, saving Torino from a tricky trip to Benevento, who would have needed a win to stay in Serie A.

Crotone and Parma have already been relegated.

Real Mallorca's promotion to La Liga was confirmed after third-placed Almeria lost 3-2 at Cartagena.

The Balearic Island side make an immediate return to Spain's top flight alongside Espanyol, who were also relegated last season.

Image: Benevento's relegation was confirmed after Torino's draw against Lazio

Second-placed Mallorca are six points behind Espanyol, who beat Ponferradina 4-1 away on Tuesday, with three matches to play. The table-topping Catalans have played a game more.

It is just the third time since 1990 that two relegated sides have secured promotion from the Segunda Division to La Liga at the first time of asking.

After losing their first game of the campaign, Luis Garcia's Mallorca side went 17 matches unbeaten.

They moved into the top two in November and have been there since, leading the table from January until April before being usurped by Espanyol.

The battle for the play-offs remains tense, with just six points separating Rayo Vallecano in seventh from Almeria.