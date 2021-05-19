Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG retain French Cup; Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate Juventus triumph

Kylian Mbappe fired PSG to French Cup glory, while Cristiano Ronaldo got his hands on more silverware as Juventus won the Coppa Italia on a night of cup action in Europe.

Mbappe scored one goal and set up the other as Paris Saint-Germain stayed on course for a domestic double by beating Monaco 2-0 to retain the French Cup.

PSG were helped on their way to a record-extending 14th cup win when a defensive blunder allowed Mbappe to set up Mauro Icardi (19) and the France striker struck himself late on (81) to seal the silverware.

Monaco beat PSG twice in the league this season but flopped on the big stage at the Stade de France in front of watching President Emmanuel Macron.

PSG had been in control but failed to create a chance until Axel Disasi failed to control a simple pass from his goalkeeper on the edge of the penalty area and was dispossessed by Mbappe, who afforded Icardi a simple finish.

Mauricio Pochettino's side still struggled to create openings but neither did Monaco, though they went close when a right-wing cross from Gelson Martins looped over goalkeeper Keylor Navas and hit the crossbar.

Mbappe also hit the bar with a fine chip in the 80th minute but he netted his 41st goal of the season late on moments later, clipping a shot into the bottom corner from Angel Di Maria's pass.

Attention now turns to Sunday's Ligue 1 finale, with PSG trailing leaders Lille by just a point.

Image: Kylian Mbappe celebrates during PSG's French Cup triumph

Chiesa wins Coppa Italia for Juventus

Over in Italy, Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta.

Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence had left Pirlo staring at a disappointing debut season as Juventus coach, but goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Chiesa earned his side cup glory.

With fans in attendance for the first time in Italy since March, it was Juve who took the lead against the run of play, thanks to a fine finish from Kulusevski in the 31st minute after Cristiano Ronaldo had driven at the defence.

Atalanta, looking to win their first Italian Cup since 1963, deservedly levelled through Ruslan Malinovskiy four minutes before the break.

But Pirlo's side stepped it up after the interval and Chiesa fired home his 13th goal in all competitions this season in the 73rd minute to spark jubilant scenes among the Juve players and staff at the final whistle.