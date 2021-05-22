Robert Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller's Bundesliga scoring record as Bayern lift trophy - Bundesliga round-up

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a season when he scored in the last minute of their last match of the season, a 5-2 win over Augsburg, taking his tally to 41 goals, one more than the former Bayern great.

The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 277 goals now, behind only Mueller's 365. Muller set the previous record in the 1971/72 season with 40 goals, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

Lewandowski missed more than half a dozen clear scoring chances in the game and looked set to miss out on the record, with Augsburg determined not to let him add to his tally.

But the Pole was not to be denied and in the final minute, when Rafal Gikiewicz spilled a Leroy Sane shot, the forward rounded the 'keeper to score.

With coach Hansi Flick and several players of the old guard - Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng - bidding farewell to the club, and 250 invited fans in the 75,000-seat arena, it was an emotional afternoon for Bayern with the Bundesliga long wrapped up.

It did not take long for the hosts to take the lead, with Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw stabbing the ball into his own net from a Serge Gnabry cutback in the ninth minute.

Image: Bayern Munich lift the Bundesliga trophy on the final day of the season

Gnabry then headed in their second goal in the 23rd minute after Gikiewicz had saved a point-blank effort by Lewandowski.

A minute later Bayern 'keeper Manuel Neuer denied Daniel Caligiuri from the penalty spot, before Joshua Kimmich launched a 20-metre missile to make it 3-0 for the hosts.

Kingsley Coman also got onto the scoresheet, scoring two minutes before the break, with his low crisp shot whizzing past Gikiewicz.

The visitors came to life midway through the second half, scoring twice with Andre Hahn and Florian Niederlechner. But it was Lewandowski who had the last say.

At the other end of the table, former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen were relegated for the first time since 1980 following their 4-2 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, along with already-relegated Schalke.

Cologne will go into the relegation play-offs after scoring an 86th-minute winner over Schalke.

Haaland double as Dortmund beat Leverkusen

Image: Borussia Dortmund ended the season with a victory

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland scored twice as his team beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 to finish the season in third place.

The Norway international put the hosts in front only five minutes into the match, and bagged his 27th league goal six minutes from time.

After the early goal, Leverkusen managed to get back into the game but six minutes after the restart it was Dortmund captain Marco Reus' turn to score with a free-kick sailing in at the far post.

Lars Bender scored with an 89th-minute penalty for Leverkusen in the former Germany international's final game before retiring.

Elsewhere, second-place RB Leipzig ended the season with a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin. Eintracht Frankfurt were 3-1 winners at home to Freiburg while Hoffenheim beat Hertha Berlin 2-1.

Armenia Bielefeld secured their Bundesliga status with a 2-0 win at Stuttgart while Mainz were 3-2 winners at Wolfsburg.