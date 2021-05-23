Rio Ferdinand: Arrest made at Wolves after ex-Man Utd defender alleges racist abuse

West Midlands Police confirm man arrested and in custody after Rio Ferdinand said he was racially abused at Wolves match on Sunday against Man Utd; Ferdinand was at Molineux while working as part of the BT Sport broadcast team

Rio Ferdinand says he was racially abused at Molineux while covering Wolves vs Manchester United

A man has been arrested after Rio Ferdinand says he received racist abuse while covering Wolves vs Manchester United on Sunday.

The former Manchester United and England defender alleged in a tweet that he was racially abused at Molineux while working as part of the BT Sport broadcast team for the match on the final day of the Premier League season.

Following Ferdinand's tweet, Wolves released the following statement: "We are deeply sorry Rio. This person does not represent our club, our supporters or our values.

"We can confirm that this individual has been arrested by West Midlands Police."

In a statement issued to Sky Sports News, West Midlands Police confirmed an arrest had been made and a male suspect was in custody.

