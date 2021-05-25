European Super League: UEFA begins disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the only three teams from the original breakaway European Super League plans yet to formally withdraw; UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the three rebel clubs

Tuesday 25 May 2021 20:57, UK

AC Milan are the latest club to leave the proposed European Super League
Image: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the only clubs from the original 12 involved in the breakaway European Super League plans who have not formally withdrawn

UEFA has opened proceedings against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their role in the plans for a European Super League.

The three clubs are the only ones from the original 12 involved in the breakaway plans who have not formally withdrawn.

The nine clubs who pulled out of the European Super League - including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham - signed a Club Commitment Declaration with UEFA earlier this month.

In a statement, the European governing body said: "Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework."

UEFA had previously opened a disciplinary investigation with regard to a potential violation of the governing body's legal framework by the three clubs concerned.

The nine other clubs committed to the existing national and international competitions, with the threat of heavy fines and expulsion were they to renew their interest in the breakaway project.

But Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus not only failed to follow their lead, but issued a joint statement standing by the prospective competition and its legal standing.

UEFA's move raises the prospect of the three clubs being sanctioned, with some reports suggesting they face expulsion from UEFA competitions such as the Champions League for a period of two years.

