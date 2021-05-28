Chelsea and Manchester City supporters are in Porto ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between the sides; city's mayor tells SSN fans were involved in minor clashes with police on Thursday night; thousands more fans set to arrive on Friday and Saturday

Champions League final: Chelsea and Manchester City fans involved in minor clashes with police in Porto

Sky Sports' Ben Ransom reports that the Mayor of Porto has confirmed minor clashes took place between police and fans last night, where one fan was injured and had to go to hospital

Chelsea and Manchester City supporters were involved in minor clashes with police in Porto on Thursday night.

Porto's mayor Rui Moreira told Sky Sports News the flashpoints occurred near the River Douro, where supporters were drinking.

No arrests were made but one supporter went to hospital with minor injuries.

Bars in Porto have reopened as the city comes out of lockdown, but they must close by 10.30pm to abide by the city's strict curfew.

Thousands more Chelsea and City fans are expected to arrive in Porto on Friday and Saturday ahead of this weekend's Champions League final between the two sides.

Each club will have nearly 6,000 supporters in the Estadio do Dragao for the game, which will take place in front of 16,500 spectators.

While some fans have made their own way to Porto, the majority will arrive on Saturday on chartered flights before leaving after the match.