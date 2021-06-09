Joey Barton is accused of assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in 2019; Bristol Rovers boss Barton was in charge of Fleetwood at the time; trial began this week but was adjourned due to issues with Stendel's video link while he was giving evidence

Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager's trial for alleged assault of Daniel Stendel rearranged for November

Joey Barton is accused of assaulting Daniel Stendel after a Fleetwood-Barnsley fixture

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will go on trial again later this year accused of assaulting a rival football boss.

The former England international went on trial on Monday at Sheffield Crown Court charged with assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel.

But this trial was abandoned on Tuesday after Judge Jeremy Richardson QC decided translation issues which arose as Mr Stendel gave evidence over a video link from Germany were insurmountable.

On Wednesday, Judge Richardson ruled that the trial will begin again on November 26, court officials confirmed.

Barton, 38, who denies one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, did not attend a brief hearing in Sheffield on Wednesday morning.

Image: Barton is alleged to have pushed Stendel (pictured), causing facial injuries

He is alleged to have pushed Mr Stendel in the tunnel at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium, causing him to hit his head and injure his face.

The alleged incident took place after a League One match between Barnsley and Fleetwood Town, on April 13 2019, which the home team won 4-2.

Barton, who played for a number of teams including Manchester City, Newcastle and Burnley, was Fleetwood manager at the time.

On Tuesday, Judge Richardson said the video-link set-up, which had been brought in due to coronavirus travel restrictions, meant that parts of Mr Stendel's evidence were being "lost in translation".

He discharged the jury, saying the trial would be relisted for when the complainant could travel to Sheffield to appear in court in person.

The judge pointed out that the case had already been delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

Barton is on unconditional bail.