Paulo Fonseca: Tottenham in advanced talks to appoint former Roma boss

Tottenham are in advanced talks to appoint former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach.

As first reported by Sky in Italy, the Portuguese is expected to sign a three-year deal but nothing has been agreed yet between the two parties.

Former Juventus transfer chief Fabio Paratici, who is due to be announced as Spurs' new sporting director in the next week, has been involved in the process.

Spurs have turned to Fonseca after their plans to appoint Antonio Conte as Jose Mourinho's replacement collapsed last week following a breakdown in negotiations with the Italian.

The club also tried to lure Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino back to north London a year and a half after his sacking, but were unsuccessful.

The former Porto, Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk head coach has been without a role since leaving Roma at the end of the season, with Mourinho named his successor at the Stadio Olimpico.

Image: Jose Mourinho will be Paulo Fonseca's replacement at Roma next season after leaving Spurs

Fonseca failed to lead Roma back into the Champions League during his two years in charge of the Serie A club, securing a fifth-placed finish in his first campaign followed by seventh place this season.

He brought Roma to the Europa League semi-finals this year after beating former sides Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk as well as Ajax but eventually lost out to Manchester United.

The Portuguese was criticised for his failure to achieve results in crunch Serie A games, as he managed only four wins in 24 outings against Italy's top sides since his arrival in 2019.

Fonseca won three successive doubles in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk between 2016 and 2019, as well as a Portuguese Cup with Braga in 2016 and a Portuguese Super Cup with Porto in 2013.

Mourinho and Fonseca could go head to head next year and compete for the inaugural Conference League trophy after Roma and Spurs qualified for UEFA's new club competition by finishing seventh in their respective leagues.

Analysis: Has Levy just run out of options?

Image: Mourinho was sacked by Daniel Levy - but has turned to the man he replaced at Roma

Former Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown told Sky Sports:

"First of all, I'm very shocked as it's Jose Mourinho's predecessor at Roma of all people that Daniel Levy is targeting. Is he the right selection for a Spurs team that is in transition? It's a difficult situation for whoever goes into the football club given the change that needs to take place.

"He's got experience, coming up to his 600th game as a manager aged 48 and he's won some titles with Shakhtar Donetsk but it didn't go so well during his time at Roma. They finished fifth in the league, and they would have expected a lot more.

"He took them to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but it has come as a bit of a shock. Last week, the reports were that Antonio Conte was the target so you wonder now if Levy has just run out of options.

"Fans understand the pressure on Levy now to bring in a man to deliver trophies. Questions will be asked as they want the very best and someone who can deliver on those promises.

"Players could still leave the club so it's a huge summer for Levy, and this appointment of someone who isn't in a role isn't as attractive as one with titles under his belt or has been in the Premier League. What sort of funding is going to be there in order to improve the squad.

"It's going to be extremely difficult for whoever takes the job. It's a squad with talent but one that is missing in players in certain positions to push the team towards the top end of the league. Maybe Spurs isn't an attractive option at the moment given the uncertainty over the star player.

"The new training ground and the stadium is impressive, but the supporters now want the trophies. When you come in as not the first choice, that can be difficult for the rest of the players in the dressing room.

"The talking point will be that Fonseca was the man replaced by Jose at Roma and the supporters will react to it. But Levy and his team have to be respected and will be vetting every candidate. You have to give him a chance. He's earned his try in the Premier League but it doesn't look good when Mourinho has gone the other way."