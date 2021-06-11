Jim White leaves Sky Sports News after 23 years

Jim White joined Sky Sports News in 1998; during his two decades with SSN he has interviewed everyone from Sir Alex Ferguson to Pele, being first with breaking news and pioneering SSN's groundbreaking Deadline Day coverage

Friday 11 June 2021 17:28, UK

Jim White (Sky) 5:22
Take a look back at the best bits of Jim White's 23 years at Sky Sports News, as he announces he is leaving to focus on other broadcasting commitments

Jim White is leaving Sky Sports News after 23 years to focus on other media challenges.

From interviewing Sir Alex Ferguson, Pele and Franz Beckenbauer, to the collapse of the European Super League, plus countless deadline day scoops, Jim has always been first with the breaking news.

White donned his now-iconic yellow tie on every Transfer Deadline Day to become synonymous with Sky Sports News' coverage.

"After 23 fantastic years, it's time to bid farewell to Sky Sports. After much thought and with a heavy heart I leave Sky Sports News - but what a journey it has been," White said after his final broadcast on Friday.

"To all the superb producers, assistant producers, directors and floor managers, a massive thank you. To my fellow presenters, thank you.

Trending

"Other media challenges lie ahead! Have presented every late shift on every Transfer Deadline Day - thanks for everything Harry!

"To everyone out there, keep watching the best sports news channel in the business. #YellowTieForSale."

Mark Alford, director of Sky Sports News, said: "Jim is a first-class broadcaster and journalist. The energy, drive and, of course, stories he has delivered in his stellar 23 years with Sky Sports News is peerless.

"His friends throughout Sky wish him every success in his future endeavours. Thank you, Jim. Good luck."

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports