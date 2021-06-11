Jim White leaves Sky Sports News after 23 years

Jim White is leaving Sky Sports News after 23 years to focus on other media challenges.

From interviewing Sir Alex Ferguson, Pele and Franz Beckenbauer, to the collapse of the European Super League, plus countless deadline day scoops, Jim has always been first with the breaking news.

White donned his now-iconic yellow tie on every Transfer Deadline Day to become synonymous with Sky Sports News' coverage.

"After 23 fantastic years, it's time to bid farewell to Sky Sports. After much thought and with a heavy heart I leave Sky Sports News - but what a journey it has been," White said after his final broadcast on Friday.

"To all the superb producers, assistant producers, directors and floor managers, a massive thank you. To my fellow presenters, thank you.

"Other media challenges lie ahead! Have presented every late shift on every Transfer Deadline Day - thanks for everything Harry!

"To everyone out there, keep watching the best sports news channel in the business. #YellowTieForSale."

Mark Alford, director of Sky Sports News, said: "Jim is a first-class broadcaster and journalist. The energy, drive and, of course, stories he has delivered in his stellar 23 years with Sky Sports News is peerless.

"His friends throughout Sky wish him every success in his future endeavours. Thank you, Jim. Good luck."