England vs Croatia: Fan in 'serious condition' after fall at Wembley during Euro 2020 match

A fan is in a 'serious condition' after falling from the stands during England's Euro 2020 match against Croatia on Sunday.
There are plans underway to fully investigate the incident, which occurred soon after the start of England's 1-0 win.
A Wembley Stadium spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium.
"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.
"We will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation."
UEFA has confirmed the incident but declined further comment, citing privacy reasons.
A crowd of 18,497 watched the match at Wembley.
It was the first England game with fans allowed at Wembley since November 2019.
UEFA is hoping the permitted crowd inside the 90,000 capacity stadium will be increased before the final on July 11.