Olympic Games: Carly Telford replaces injured Karen Bardsley in Team GB squad

Carly Telford has been called up to the Team GB women's football squad for the Olympic Games after Karen Bardsley had to withdraw through injury.

The Chelsea goalkeeper helped England reach the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup - a feat which secured GB Football their spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which get under way next month.

Telford said: "This is an amazing honour, although I really feel for KB and send her all my best wishes for her speedy recovery.

"The goalkeepers' union is not a cliché - although we are competing to play we always want each other to do well. I am so disappointed for her but of course tremendously proud to get the chance to play at an Olympic Games. It is an incredible honour and I will give it all I can."

Although Sandy MacIver is on the reserve list, head coach Hege Riise opted for Telford to be Bardsley's direct replacement due to her experience.

She will now compete with Ellie Roebuck to be in the starting XI when the Games get under way on July 21 against Chile.

Riise said: "We are very fortunate to be able to call on a goalkeeper of Carly's pedigree. Losing Karen was a blow of course but her selection was always a close-call with Carly, given they both have such strong reputations. Carly is a leader and she will be a big asset for us and what we are hoping to achieve."