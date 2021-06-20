Hartlepool promoted to League Two after National League play-off final win over Torquay

Hartlepool have secured a return to the Football League by beating Torquay on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the National League play-off final.

Luke Armstrong's first-half strike appeared to have sent Hartlepool up to League Two, but Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of added time to force extra-time at Ashton Gate.

Then in the shootout, the first four penalties were missed before nine successive conversions, after which Hartlepool goalkeeper Brad James saved Matt Buse's spot-kick to seal a 5-4 scoreline.

Image: Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a stoppage-time equaliser

The victory secures a return to the Football League for Hartlepool after three years as a non-League side, with Dave Challinor's side joining National League champions Sutton United in League Two next season.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

