Paul Mariner: Former England international dies aged 68

Paul Mariner scored 13 goals in 35 games for England and represented the Three Lions at the 1980 European Championship in Italy and 1982 World Cup in Spain.; Mariner won both the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with Ipswich Town and also enjoyed spells at Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth

Former England international Paul Mariner has died at the age of 68

Former England and Ipswich striker Paul Mariner has died at the age of 68 after a short battle with brain cancer.

Mariner scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich and was a member of their FA Cup-winning side of 1978 and the team that won the UEFA Cup in 1981.

He also won 35 caps for England, scoring 13 times, and featured at the 1980 European Championship in Italy and 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Mariner, who began his career with non-League Chorley, also enjoyed spells at Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth and would later move into coaching after retirement, taking charge of his former club Plymouth and MLS side Toronto FC.

He passed away on Friday, his family confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

A message from the Mariner family. pic.twitter.com/MjVK1xXtuG — Paul Mariner (@Paul_Mariner) July 10, 2021

"We would like to thanks all the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and for the messages that were sent to him, they meant a great deal to him and us," read the statement.

"A special thank you must go to the NHS and the unbelievable care he received when he most needed it and for that we, as a family, will forever be in your debt.

1:07 Former Ipswich Town defender Terry Butcher has described former team-mate Paul Mariner as a caring and loveable man

"Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to him.

"Anyone who knew Paul will attest to his fantastic sense of humour, his passion for life and for his work. He will be sorely missed by everyone who was ever around him and by those most close to him."

We're sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions, has passed away at the age of 68.



Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals.



Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/kusQZYmVs4 — England (@England) July 10, 2021

We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Town legend Paul Mariner at the age of 68.



The thoughts of everyone at #itfc are with Paul’s family and friends at this sad time.



Thank you, Paul. 💙 pic.twitter.com/NpfEuDsWTa — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 10, 2021

A tweet from Ipswich read: "We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Town legend Paul Mariner at the age of 68.

"The thoughts of everyone at #itfc are with Paul's family and friends at this sad time. Thank you, Paul."

The FA also paid tribute to Mariner in a tweet, which read: "We're sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions, has passed away at the age of 68.

"Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs."