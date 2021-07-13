Euro 2020: UEFA launches investigation into fan actions in and around Wembley at final as the FA hit with four other charges

UEFA to study disorder by fans at the European Championship final including at least hundreds who got into Wembley Stadium without tickets; Football Association separately charged with multiple offenses by supporters before and during their side's loss to Italy in a penalty shootout

Tuesday 13 July 2021 16:26, UK

11 July 2021, United Kingdom, London: Football: European Championship, Italy - England, Final at Wembley Stadium. Numerous fans of England celebrate in front of the stadium in Wembley Park. Photo by: Christian Charisius/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation into the actions of fans in and around Wembley at the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

The Football Association has also been hit with four charges for the invasion of the field by an England supporter, throwing of objects by supporters, disturbance during the Italian national anthem and the lighting of fireworks.

The European Championship showpiece was marred by a security breach which saw a number of ticketless fans enter the stadium to see England's first major men's tournament final in 55 years.

A UEFA statement read: "Separately, and in accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium."

The FA was fined £25,630 for crowd problems, including the shining of a laser pointer at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, during England's semi-final win, also at Wembley.

Trending

UEFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary cases.

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q