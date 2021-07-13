Euro 2020: UEFA launches investigation into fan actions in and around Wembley at final as the FA hit with four other charges

UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation into the actions of fans in and around Wembley at the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

The Football Association has also been hit with four charges for the invasion of the field by an England supporter, throwing of objects by supporters, disturbance during the Italian national anthem and the lighting of fireworks.

The European Championship showpiece was marred by a security breach which saw a number of ticketless fans enter the stadium to see England's first major men's tournament final in 55 years.

A UEFA statement read: "Separately, and in accordance with Article 31(4) DR, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation into events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium."

The FA was fined £25,630 for crowd problems, including the shining of a laser pointer at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, during England's semi-final win, also at Wembley.

UEFA gave no timetable for the disciplinary cases.