Barclays FA Women's Super League 2021/22 fixtures: Champions Chelsea begin new season at Arsenal

Champions Chelsea kick off their title defence against London rivals Arsenal as the 2021/22 Barclays FA Women's Super League season commences on the weekend of September 3.

Emma Hayes' side's quest for a third consecutive WSL crown begins in north London against the Gunners, who finished third last season, nine points behind the Blues, and are presented with a chance to strengthen their bid for a first title since 2019 by dealing an early blow to the champions.

Manchester City, runners-up in the previous four WSL seasons, travel to Everton on the opening weekend, Manchester United host Reading, Aston Villa face Leicester, Brighton entertain West Ham and Birmingham travel to Tottenham.

Fixtures to be played on the weekend of September 3-5, all fixtures subject to change, kick-offs TBC.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Leicester

Brighton vs West Ham

Everton vs Man City

Man Utd vs Reading

Tottenham vs Birmingham

United host rivals City in the first Manchester derby of the season on the weekend of October 8, with the corresponding fixture scheduled for the weekend of February 11.

The weekend of November 12 plays host to the North London and Second City derbies, with Tottenham hosting Arsenal and Aston Villa travelling to Birmingham City. Arsenal then entertain Spurs on the weekend of March 25, while Villa host Birmingham on the last day of the season.

A blockbuster final day of the 2021/22 campaign sees champions Chelsea entertain United, West Ham host Arsenal and City are at Reading.

Fixtures to be played on either May 7 or May 8, 2022; all fixtures subject to change, kick-offs TBC.

Aston Villa vs Birmingham



Brighton vs Everton

Chelsea vs Man Utd

Reading vs Man City

Tottenham vs Leicester

West Ham vs Arsenal

The Barclays FA Women's Super League has a new home this season on Sky Sports. From world-class stars like Lucy Bronze and Vivianne Miedema, to competitive derby days, there are plenty of reasons to be excited...

Back in March, Sky Sports announced a three-year deal with the FA to become the primary broadcaster of the WSL from September 2021.

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.

The excitement has kicked up a gear with Friday's fixture announcement and there are plenty of reasons why you should watch this season...

Sky Sports are recruiting for the best-in-class on-and-off-screen production team as part of the plan to align WSL with the broadcaster's other big sporting leagues and events.

The WSL will get the full Sky Sports treatment with lengthy build-ups and reaction to all live matches, plus daily news from the competition across Sky Sports News and Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Arsenal

Sep 3-5: Chelsea (h)

Sep 10-12: Reading (a)

Sep 24-26: Man City (h)

Oct 1-3: Aston Villa (a)

Oct 8-10: Everton (h)

Nov 5-7: West Ham (h)

Aston Villa

Sep 3-5: Leicester (h)

Sep 10-12: West Ham (a)

Sep 24-26: Brighton (a)

Oct 1-3: Arsenal (h)

Oct 8-10: Reading (a)

Nov 5-7: Chelsea (h)

Birmingham

Sep 3-5: Tottenham (a)

Sep 10-12: Brighton (h)

Sep 24-26: Everton (a)

Oct 1-3: Man Utd (h)

Oct 8-10: West Ham (a)

Nov 5-7: Reading (h)

Brighton

Sep 3-5: West Ham (h)

Sep 10-12: Birmingham (a)

Sep 24-26: Aston Villa (h)

Oct 1-3: Chelsea (a)

Oct 8-10: Tottenham (h)

Nov 5-7: Everton (a)

Chelsea

Sep 3-5: Arsenal (a)

Sep 10-12: Everton (h)

Sep 24-26: Man Utd (a)

Oct 1-3: Brighton (h)

Oct 8-10: Leicester (h)

Nov 5-7: Aston Villa (a)

Leicester

Sep 3-5: Aston Villa (a)

Sep 10-12: Man Utd (h)

Sep 24-26: West Ham (a)

Oct 1-3: Tottenham (h)

Oct 8-10: Chelsea (a)

Nov 5-7: Man City (h)

Everton

Sep 3-5: Man City (h)

Sep 10-12: Chelsea (a)

Sep 24-26: Birmingham (h)

Oct 1-3: Reading (a)

Oct 8-10: Arsenal (a)

Nov 5-7: Brighton (h)

Man City

Sep 3-5: Everton (a)

Sep 10-12: Tottenham (h)

Sep 24-26: Arsenal (a)

Oct 1-3: West Ham (h)

Oct 8-10: Man Utd (a)

Nov 5-7: Leicester (a)

Man Utd

Sep 3-5: Reading (h)

Sep 10-12: Leicester (a)

Sep 24-26: Chelsea (h)

Oct 1-3: Birmingham (a)

Oct 8-10: Man City (h)

Nov 5-7: Tottenham (a)

Reading

Sep 3-5: Man Utd (a)

Sep 10-12: Arsenal (h)

Sep 24-26: Tottenham (a)

Oct 1-3: Everton (h)

Oct 8-10: Aston Villa (h)

Nov 5-7: Birmingham (a)

Tottenham

Sep 3-5: Birmingham (h)

Sep 10-12: Man City (a)

Sep 24-26: Reading (h)

Oct 1-3: Leicester (a)

Oct 8-10: Brighton (a)

Nov 5-7: Man Utd (h)

West Ham

Sep 3-5: Brighton (a)

Sep 10-12: Aston Villa (h)

Sep 24-26: Leicester (h)

Oct 1-3: Man City (a)

Oct 8-10: Birmingham (h)

Nov 5-7: Arsenal (a)