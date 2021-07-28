Listen and subscribe to Football's Cult Heroes podcast

Football's Cult Heroes is a brand new podcast series exploring the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.
Told by the players, fans and journalists that were there - we delve into why these players created such a strong bond with their fans and how they are still remembered years on.
Episode 1: Robbie Fowler
Read 'The boy from Toxteth who became 'God'' here
Episode 2: Jurgen Klinsmann
Read 'The man that charmed a nation of 'haters'
Episode 3: Eric Cantona - Released August 4
Episode 4: Jay-Jay Okocha - Released August 11
Episode 5: Dimitri Payet - Released August 18
Episode 6: Kelly Smith - Released August 25
