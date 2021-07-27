Cheshire Police said in a statement on Tuesday: "Officers have spoken to the person involved and are satisfied that no offences have taken place. The person involved has also stated that they do not wish to take the matter any further."

Wayne Rooney: Police not taking action over blackmail complaint regarding images of Derby County manager

Cheshire Police will not take action against a complaint of blackmail made regarding online images of Wayne Rooney.

Rooney's representatives contacted police over what they believe was an illicit attempt to entrap the Derby County manager with a range of explicit photographs.

The images went viral on social media on Sunday, appearing to show the former Manchester United and England player asleep in a hotel room surrounded by a group of young women.

There is no suggestion Rooney acted inappropriately, or even he was aware of what was going on around him.

However, Cheshire Police said on Tuesday no action would be taken after speaking to the person involved.

The statement read: "On Monday 26 July Cheshire Constabulary received reports of a possible blackmail relating to a number of images circulating online.

"Officers have spoken to the person involved and are satisfied that no offences have taken place. The person involved has also stated that they do not wish to take the matter any further."

1:38 Wayne Rooney says he will not walk away from his position at Derby despite admitting he doesn't know what players he will have available for the start of the season

Rooney is about to start his first full season in charge at Derby, having narrowly kept them in the Championship last season after taking over from Phillip Cocu.

However, he has warned he will be unable to field a team unless the club makes significant signings.

Derby currently have only nine registered senior players, two of whom are goalkeepers.

One of those players Jason Knight was injured after a 50-50 tackle in training with Rooney. He has been ruled out for three months.