Richarlison double as Brazil through to Olympics quarter-finals, but Germany out - Tokyo 2020 men's football round-up

Defending champions Brazil advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic football tournament after a 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday helped them top Group D, while 2016 silver medalists Germany were knocked out after a 1-1 draw with the Ivory Coast.

Brazil striker Richarlison, who netted a hat-trick against Germany in their opener, headed home to make it 2-1 before tucking away his fifth goal at the Games to seal all three points at the Saitama Stadium.

The South Americans needed only 14 minutes to take the lead as forward Matheus Cunha nodded past goalkeeper Amin Albukhari from Claudinho's corner, but Saudi Arabia made it 1-1 through defender Abdulelah Alamri's header from a free-kick.

Brazil, without the firepower of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus from the 2016 Games, scored four against Germany but struggled to fire in a goalless draw against Ivory Coast and their inconsistency was on display again.

Guilherme Arana, Diego Carlos and Antony failed to put away first-half chances and Cunha hit the post after the break, as already-eliminated Saudi Arabia frustrated Brazil before Richarlison's brace.

Men's Olympic football quarter-final fixtures Spain vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 9am (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Japan vs New Zealand - Kick-off 10am (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

Brazil vs Egypt - Kick-off 11am (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

South Korea vs Mexico - Kick-off 12pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Ivory Coast went through to the last eight at the expense of Germany, securing a 1-1 draw at the Miyagi Stadium.

The African side took the lead in the 67th minute when Benjamin Henrichs attempted to make a tackle in the six-yard box and ended up putting the ball into his own net. But substitute Eduard Loewen scored with a free-kick six minutes later.

Germany piled on the pressure in the dying stages, but Ivory Coast held on to finish second in the group.

Image: Germany were knocked out of Tokyo 2020 after drawing with the Ivory Coast

Japan advanced after delivering the knockout blow to 10-man France with a 4-0 win to stay perfect in Group A. Takefusa Kubo, Hiroki Sakai, Koji Miyoshi and Daizen Maeda all scored for the rampant hosts, while Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for France.

Spain progressed as Group C winners after a 1-1 draw with Argentina, as Mikel Merino's second-half goal was cancelled out by Tomas Belmonte with three minutes to go.

Egypt joined them after a 2-0 victory over Australia lifted the African side to second in the group above Argentina on goal difference.

South Korea forward Hwang Ui-jo scored a hat-trick as they thrashed Honduras 6-0, while New Zealand went through after their goalless draw with Romania. Mexico also reached the knockout rounds after a 3-0 win against South Africa in Group A.