Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds on ambitions for Welsh non-League club

Ryan Reynolds says his ambitions for Wrexham are "huge: promotion, promotion, promotion" and along with co-owner Rob McElhenney holds the growth of the community as fundamental to their ownership.

Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney completed a high-profile takeover of the non-League Welsh club in February and made a £2m investment.

Wrexham are preparing for a 14th season in non-League after missing out on the National League play-offs last season, but Reynolds is excited about playing an active role at the Racecourse Ground.

Asked what his goals are at Wrexham, Reynolds told the Daily Telegraph: "Huge: promotion, promotion, promotion."

Reynolds is yet to visit Wrexham because of the coronavirus pandemic but says everything he and McElhenney have learned about the club "was more extraordinary and more interesting than I ever could have imagined".

The American pair appointed Phil Parkinson, most previously in charge at Sunderland, as first-team manager following the departure of Dean Keates at the end of his contract last month.

Deadpool star Reynolds added: "We cannot wait to start the new season... We're going to be over there all the time."

Reynolds says Wrexham emerged from a shortlist of six clubs following McElhenney's desire during lockdown last year to buy a club.

"I am proud to say it was never a joke," says Reynolds.

"We take the growing and building of both Wrexham AFC and Wrexham the community very seriously. In a town like Wrexham, if the football club is going to do very well, the community has to do very well."

Reynolds and McElhenney are also making a documentary series about buying Wrexham - Welcome to Wrexham.

Reynolds added: "It is one of the oldest football clubs on the planet, it's a hard-working town filled with incredibly passionate and interesting people… We're not attempting to be the smartest people in the room - there are people in Wrexham who know more about football than I will ever know."