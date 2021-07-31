Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds on ambitions for Welsh non-League club

Ryan Reynolds says his ambitions for Wrexham are "huge: promotion, promotion, promotion" and along with co-owner Rob McElhenney holds the growth of the community as fundamental to their ownership.
Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney completed a high-profile takeover of the non-League Welsh club in February and made a £2m investment.
Wrexham are preparing for a 14th season in non-League after missing out on the National League play-offs last season, but Reynolds is excited about playing an active role at the Racecourse Ground.
Asked what his goals are at Wrexham, Reynolds told the Daily Telegraph: "Huge: promotion, promotion, promotion."
Reynolds is yet to visit Wrexham because of the coronavirus pandemic but says everything he and McElhenney have learned about the club "was more extraordinary and more interesting than I ever could have imagined".
The American pair appointed Phil Parkinson, most previously in charge at Sunderland, as first-team manager following the departure of Dean Keates at the end of his contract last month.
Deadpool star Reynolds added: "We cannot wait to start the new season... We're going to be over there all the time."
Reynolds says Wrexham emerged from a shortlist of six clubs following McElhenney's desire during lockdown last year to buy a club.
"I am proud to say it was never a joke," says Reynolds.
"We take the growing and building of both Wrexham AFC and Wrexham the community very seriously. In a town like Wrexham, if the football club is going to do very well, the community has to do very well."
Reynolds and McElhenney are also making a documentary series about buying Wrexham - Welcome to Wrexham.
Reynolds added: "It is one of the oldest football clubs on the planet, it's a hard-working town filled with incredibly passionate and interesting people… We're not attempting to be the smartest people in the room - there are people in Wrexham who know more about football than I will ever know."