Stewart Downing: Former Middlesbrough, Liverpool and England winger announces retirement from football

Stewart Downing has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

The winger ends a 20-year professional career that saw him make 725 club appearances and play 35 times for England, where he was a part of the squads for the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2012.

He most recently spent a two-year spell with Championship club Blackburn, before leaving Ewood Park at the end of June when his contract expired.

Image: Downing had two spells at Middlesbrough from 2001 to 2009 and again from 2015 to 2019

Downing began his career at Middlesbrough in 2001 and went on to feature on 234 occasions during his first spell at the Riverside Stadium.

He left for Aston Villa following Middlesbrough's relegation from the Premier League in 2009, before joining Liverpool in 2011.

Image: Downing pictured in 2011 playing for Liverpool

A further two-year spell with West Ham followed from 2013, before he completed a return to Middlesbrough where he helped the club win promotion back to the top flight in 2016.

He would go on to feature a further 170 times for the Teesside club, before his final move to Blackburn in 2019.