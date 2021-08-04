Super 6: Championship opening day - £1m up for grabs on Saturday!

The Super 6 team preview the six fixtures which could make the £1m yours. Will you be taking on the pundits in round one?
The start of the EFL Championship campaign is upon us, and with that comes a season of new beginnings and even more chances to win with the free-to-play Super 6.
You read correctly, there is in fact £1m to be won if any player can correctly predict six scorelines from Saturday's action. Entries must be in by 3pm for a chance to land the jackpot and make the million yours.
To do just that, you need to know how they performed last year and where the Super 6 popular predictions are pointing towards.
Blackburn vs Swansea
2020/21 season:
Trending
- Villa sign Ings from Southampton
- Grealish to undergo Man City medical on Thursday
- Eric Cantona: The outcast who conquered England
- Arsenal want Maddison deal
- Austin: How QPR made me happy again
- Tommy Fury: Jake Paul said 'bad things' - he must pay
- Neville: Kane on collision course with Spurs
- Man City close to agreeing £100m Grealish deal
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club
- India dominate as England batting falters again
Blackburn: 15th (15W, 12D, 19L, 57PTS)
Swansea: 4th (23W, 11D, 12L, 80PTS)
Popular Predictions:
Blackburn 2-1 Swansea (25%)
Blackburn 1-1 Swansea (19%)
Blackburn 1-2 Swansea (16%)
Cardiff vs Barnsley
2020/21 season:
Cardiff: 8th (18W, 14D, 14L, 68PTS)
Barnsley: 5th (23W, 9D, 14L, 78PTS)
Popular Predictions:
Cardiff 2-0 Barnsley (26%)
Cardiff 2-1 Barnsley (22%)
Cardiff 1-0 Barnsley (18%)
Derby vs Huddersfield
2020/21 season:
Derby: 21st (11W, 11D, 24L, 44PTS)
Huddersfield: 20th (12W, 13D, 21L, 49PTS)
Popular Predictions:
Derby 1-1 Huddersfield (24%)
Derby 1-0 Huddersfield (14%)
Derby 0-1 Huddersfield (12%)
Bristol City vs Blackpool
2020/21 season:
Bristol City: 19th (15W, 6D, 25L, 51PTS)
Blackpool: 3rd L1 (23W, 11D, 12L, 80PTS)
Popular Predictions:
Bristol City 2-0 Blackpool (19%)
Bristol City 2-1 Blackpool (18%)
Bristol City 1-1 Blackpool (13%)
Stoke vs Reading
2020/21 season:
Stoke: 14th (15W, 15D, 16L, 60PTS)
Reading: 7th (19W, 13D, 14, 70PTS)
Popular Predictions:
Stoke 1-1 Reading (20%)
Stoke 1-0 Reading (19%)
Stoke 2-1 Reading (18%)
Preston vs Hull
2020/21 season:
Preston: 13th (18W, 7D, 21L, 61PTS)
Hull: 1st L1 (27W, 8D, 11L, 89PTS)
Popular Predictions:
Preston 2-1 Hull (20%)
Preston 1-1 Hull (18%)
Preston 1-2 Hull (12%)
- Choose carefully, and choose wisely. It could be the difference between landing £1,000,000 and coming away empty-handed. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.