Super 6: Championship opening day - £1m up for grabs on Saturday!

The Super 6 team preview the six fixtures which could make the £1m yours. Will you be taking on the pundits in round one?

The start of the EFL Championship campaign is upon us, and with that comes a season of new beginnings and even more chances to win with the free-to-play Super 6.

You read correctly, there is in fact £1m to be won if any player can correctly predict six scorelines from Saturday's action. Entries must be in by 3pm for a chance to land the jackpot and make the million yours.

To do just that, you need to know how they performed last year and where the Super 6 popular predictions are pointing towards.

Blackburn vs Swansea

Image: Russell Martin is the new man in at Swansea

2020/21 season:

Blackburn: 15th (15W, 12D, 19L, 57PTS)

Swansea: 4th (23W, 11D, 12L, 80PTS)

Popular Predictions:

Blackburn 2-1 Swansea (25%)

Blackburn 1-1 Swansea (19%)

Blackburn 1-2 Swansea (16%)

Cardiff vs Barnsley

Image: Barnsley appointed Markus Schopp as their new boss

2020/21 season:

Cardiff: 8th (18W, 14D, 14L, 68PTS)

Barnsley: 5th (23W, 9D, 14L, 78PTS)

Popular Predictions:

Cardiff 2-0 Barnsley (26%)

Cardiff 2-1 Barnsley (22%)

Cardiff 1-0 Barnsley (18%)

Derby vs Huddersfield

Image: How will Wayne Rooney's side fare on the opening day?

2020/21 season:

Derby: 21st (11W, 11D, 24L, 44PTS)

Huddersfield: 20th (12W, 13D, 21L, 49PTS)

Popular Predictions:

Derby 1-1 Huddersfield (24%)

Derby 1-0 Huddersfield (14%)

Derby 0-1 Huddersfield (12%)

Bristol City vs Blackpool

Image: Nigel Pearson will want a fast start at Bristol City

2020/21 season:

Bristol City: 19th (15W, 6D, 25L, 51PTS)

Blackpool: 3rd L1 (23W, 11D, 12L, 80PTS)

Popular Predictions:

Bristol City 2-0 Blackpool (19%)

Bristol City 2-1 Blackpool (18%)

Bristol City 1-1 Blackpool (13%)

Stoke vs Reading

Image: Michael Olise left Reading for Crystal Palace this summer

2020/21 season:

Stoke: 14th (15W, 15D, 16L, 60PTS)

Reading: 7th (19W, 13D, 14, 70PTS)

Popular Predictions:

Stoke 1-1 Reading (20%)

Stoke 1-0 Reading (19%)

Stoke 2-1 Reading (18%)

Preston vs Hull

Image: Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy

2020/21 season:

Preston: 13th (18W, 7D, 21L, 61PTS)

Hull: 1st L1 (27W, 8D, 11L, 89PTS)

Popular Predictions:

Preston 2-1 Hull (20%)

Preston 1-1 Hull (18%)

Preston 1-2 Hull (12%)