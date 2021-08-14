Premier League predictions: Newcastle, Man City to make winning starts

After predicting Brentford to beat Arsenal and calling Liverpool's 3-0 win at Norwich correctly, what is betting guru Jones Knows tipping on Super Sunday?

Newcastle vs West Ham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle United

West Ham United Sunday 15th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

The return of home fans inside stadiums will be billed for the majority as a huge positive. Maybe not so for these two teams though.

St James' Park is one the great amphitheatres but while Mike Ashley remains in charge, it also has the potential and threat to become a hindrance for the team if things aren't going swimmingly on the pitch.

And for a club that have not taken 45 points over a course of the season for seven years, chances of unrest look high especially if Steve Bruce slips back to his negative ways.

That may take a few months to kick in, though, and with Allan Saint-Maximin in their side, they can threaten any team in the Premier League, especially one like West Ham who are a tad short of pace through the middle of their defence.

The flying Frenchman caused havoc as the Toon did the double over the Hammers last season and similar is expected on Super Sunday.

Playing through the middle alongside Callum Wilson should see his goalscoring and shot stats improve this campaign and my thinking is prices like 9/1 for him to score first won't be around in a few weeks if he keeps getting into those dangerous central areas. I fancy him to score in a home win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Allan Saint-Maximin to score first (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Manchester City, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Sunday 15th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Predicting football matches is a hard enough job at the best of times but in the first few weeks of the season after a major tournament, it really becomes a little silly.

How many of Manchester City's England contingent are fully fit for action? Will Harry Kane make a surprise return to the fold against the team that reportedly want to break the bank for him?

It's all a bit of a mess. I'll play safe in terms of an outright prediction and follow the away win but without much confidence.

A betting angle to consider will be the amount of opportunities falling the way of the Manchester City centre-backs this season.

With Jack Grealish in the side, the foul count is going to go through the roof when you consider just how much territory City enjoy in matches.

Pep Guardiola's team aren't afraid of going direct from dead-ball situations so John Stones and Ruben Dias could be value plays to consider in the shots and goal markets in the next few weeks with Grealish on the pitch. As Dias is the bigger price here, I'll back him, making it an absolute stone-cold certainty that Stones will find the net.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Ruben Dias to score anytime (10/1 with Sky Bet)

How did Jones Knows do?

Brentford 2-0 Arsenal - Jones Knows said: 2-1

Burnley 1-2 Brighton - Jones Knows said: 2-1

Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace - Jones Knows said: 2-0

Everton 3-1 Southampton - Jones Knows said: 1-0

Leicester 1-0 Wolves - Jones Knows said: 2-0

Watford 3-2 Aston Villa - Jones Knows said: 1-1

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool - Jones Knows said: 0-3