Player - who has not been named - has been suspended by his club pending a police investigation; Greater Manchester Police say a bail extension has been authorised until October 16 while enquiries continue into allegations of child sex offences

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences has bail extended until October 16

A Premier League footballer who was arrested in relation to child sex offences has had a bail extension authorised until October 16 while enquiries continue.

The man was arrested last month and has been bailed while police continue to investigate, with bail now extended until October 16, Greater Manchester Police have said.

The player's club has confirmed he has been suspended pending the police investigation.

They added: "The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."

Contempt of court warning for social media users

The Attorney General has issued a warning to people who might post messages regarding the case on social media.

"Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and everyone deserves a fair trial," said The Rt Hon Michael Ellis QC MP.

"A mis-judged tweet or post could have grave repercussions and interfere with a trial.

"It could mean a trial is delayed or at worst stopped, because a fair trial isn't possible.

"So I would caution everyone, don't get in the way of justice being done.

"The Attorney General's Office will monitor the situation and we will review any contempt of court allegations made to us."

The Attorney General's Office recently ran a campaign, entitled #ThinkBeforeYouPost, warning against the consequences of prejudicing the judicial process via social media.