Super 6: Clash of the Pundits - Who tops the leaderboard?

There have been three rounds of Super 6 this season, with the standings beginning to take shape between the pundits as they battle it out for top spot.
This is familiar to those who battle it out weekly for £250,000... with the next round taking place on Saturday, will you be keeping an eagle eye on any of the pundits and their respective selections?
Jeff Stelling
Manchester City 3-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-0 Everton
Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford
Blackburn 1-2 West Brom
Bournemouth 2-0 Blackpool
Chris Kamara
Manchester City 2-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-1 Everton
Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford
Blackburn 1-3 West Brom
Bournemouth 3-0 Blackpool
Laura Woods
Manchester City 4-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-1 Everton
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2-1 Brentford
Blackburn 1-2 West Brom
Bournemouth 3-1 Blackpool
Neil Mellor
Manchester City 3-0 Norwich
Leeds 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford
Blackburn 1-2 West Brom
Bournemouth 2-0 Blackpool
Only six correct scorelines stand between you and the £250,000 jackpot prize!
Don't miss your free chance to play ahead of the 3pm deadline on Saturday.