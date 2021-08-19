Super 6: Clash of the Pundits - Who tops the leaderboard?

By Billy Lumsden

Thursday 19 August 2021 16:01, UK

Where will you place in the pundit leaderboard this weekend?
There have been three rounds of Super 6 this season, with the standings beginning to take shape between the pundits as they battle it out for top spot.

Jeff Stelling

Manchester City 3-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-0 Everton
Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford
Blackburn 1-2 West Brom
Bournemouth 2-0 Blackpool

Chris Kamara

Manchester City 2-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-1 Everton
Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford
Blackburn 1-3 West Brom
Bournemouth 3-0 Blackpool

Laura Woods

Manchester City 4-0 Norwich
Leeds 1-1 Everton
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 2-1 Brentford
Blackburn 1-2 West Brom
Bournemouth 3-1 Blackpool

Neil Mellor

Manchester City 3-0 Norwich
Leeds 2-1 Everton
Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford
Blackburn 1-2 West Brom
Bournemouth 2-0 Blackpool

