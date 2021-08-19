Super 6: Clash of the Pundits - Who tops the leaderboard?

There have been three rounds of Super 6 this season, with the standings beginning to take shape between the pundits as they battle it out for top spot.

This is familiar to those who battle it out weekly for £250,000... with the next round taking place on Saturday, will you be keeping an eagle eye on any of the pundits and their respective selections?

Image: Could you be the first winner of Super 6 this campaign?

Jeff Stelling

Manchester City 3-0 Norwich

Leeds 1-0 Everton

Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford

Blackburn 1-2 West Brom

Bournemouth 2-0 Blackpool

Chris Kamara

Manchester City 2-0 Norwich

Leeds 1-1 Everton

Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford

Blackburn 1-3 West Brom

Bournemouth 3-0 Blackpool

Laura Woods

Manchester City 4-0 Norwich

Leeds 1-1 Everton

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 2-1 Brentford

Blackburn 1-2 West Brom

Bournemouth 3-1 Blackpool

Neil Mellor

Manchester City 3-0 Norwich

Leeds 2-1 Everton

Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

Blackburn 1-2 West Brom

Bournemouth 2-0 Blackpool

Only six correct scorelines stand between you and the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Don't miss your free chance to play ahead of the 3pm deadline on Saturday.