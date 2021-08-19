Joe Willock: Newcastle midfielder says he considered quitting social media due to racist abuse

The 21-year-old Newcastle midfielder said he receives "disgusting" messages on a daily basis; "It comes up on your phone and they have a way of direct messaging you on to your phone these disgusting things and it sort of hurts. It hurts a lot - even speaking about it"

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock has said he considered quitting social media due to racist abuse and called on platforms to do more to combat the problem.

The 21-year-old, who completed a move from Arsenal last week, said he receives "disgusting" messages on a daily basis.

"Every day I get messages," Willock told BBC Radio Newcastle. "Messages saying about my colour or different things that are disgusting, really.

"There's not much you can do - you just have to try and ignore it. I don't think Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have put up enough of a fight for us to do anything else.

"I feel like the only thing you can do in this day and age is just ignore it and try to put it at the back of your head.

"It comes up on your phone and they have a way of direct messaging you on to your phone these disgusting things and it sort of hurts. It hurts a lot - even speaking about it."

He added: "If you come off social media, you lose that connection with all the wonderful fans that are supporting you every day, want to see your everyday life and see what you do and have that connection with you over the platform that they wouldn't have in real life."

Sky Sports News has contacted Facebook and Twitter for comment.

A Twitter spokesperson said in July it had removed more than 1,000 posts and permanently suspended a number of accounts, while Facebook said it too had quickly removed abusive comments.

