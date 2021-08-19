Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante nominated for UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas nominated for the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award; Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel nominated for Men's Coach of the Year; Emma Hayes on shortlist for Women's Coach of the Year

Thursday 19 August 2021 16:16, UK

AP: Jorginho, De Bruyne and Kante
Image: Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne and N'Golo Kante have been nominated for the 2020-21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have been nominated for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, with Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas on the shortlist for Women's Player of the Year.

De Bruyne has been named on the three-man shortlist for the second consecutive year after helping Manchester City win both the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season.

City also reached the Champions League final but lost 1-0 to a Chelsea side that included both Jorginho and Kante.

Chelsea&#39;s head coach Thomas Tuchel and Manchester City&#39;s head coach Pep Guardiola, background, gesture during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Image: Thomas Tuchel (left), Pep Guardiola (right) and Roberto Mancini have been nominated for the Men's Coach of the Year award

Jorginho was also part of the Italy team that beat England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Barcelona dominate the nominations for the Women's Player of the Year Award after winning both the Champions League and Primera Division last season.

Hermoso, Martens and Putellas all started the Champions League final in Gothenburg, as Barcelona thrashed Chelsea 4-0 - with Hermoso finishing joint top scorer in the competition.

Emma Hayes celebrates after the Women&#39;s FA Cup victory
Image: Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes is on the shortlist for the Women's Coach of the Year award

Despite that defeat, Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes has been nominated for the Women's Coach of the Year award after leading her side to the Women's Super League title, with Barcelona coach Lluis Cortes and Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson also on the shortlist.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Italy coach Roberto Mancini have been nominated for the Men's Award.

The award winners will be announced at the men's Champions League draw ceremony on August 26 at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul.

