Kylian Mbappe on target as Paris Saint-Germain overcome Brest - European round-up

Kylian Mbappe netted with a superb header to help Paris St Germain to a 4-2 win at Brest on Friday which lifted them to the top of Ligue 1 with a maximum nine points from three games.

Ander Herrera fired PSG ahead with a 23rd-minute volley before Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 36th when he powered his effort past home goalkeeper Marco Bizot from 10 metres after latching on to a rebound from Giorginio Wijnaldum's shot.

Franck Honorat pulled one back for the home side with a crisp finish in the 42nd minute after a slick move, with Steve Mounie holding up the ball well to set up Romain Faivre who released Honorat with a clever back-heel.

The pace dropped after the break before midfielder Idrissa Gueye restored PSG's two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute with a rasping shot from 35 metres which beat Bizot inside the near post, although the keeper should have done better.

Image: Idrissa Gueye scored PSG'S third against Brest

Brest missed a pair of chances in the 77th as visiting keeper Kaylor Navas parried a Ronael Pierre-Gabriel shot and Honorat rattled the woodwork with the rebound.

The visiting defence continued to look shaky and Mounie set up a tense finish when he reduced the arrears in the 85th minute as he drilled in his shot under Navas after another fine assist from Faivre.

PSG were forced to hang on in the closing stages before substitute Angel Di Maria sealed their win in stoppage time with a sublime lob from the edge of the penalty area as the visitors broke away after a Brest corner.

It was a second successive win for PSG without their new signing Lionel Messi, who is yet to feature for the French giants after joining them from Barcelona earlier this month.

Image: Di Maria completes the win for PSG

Messi was presented to PSG fans before last Saturday's 4-2 home win over Strasbourg but was not in the squad either for that fixture or the win at Brest, having taken a month off after steering Argentina to the Copa America title in July.

On Saturday, Monaco are at home to Lens while champions Lille, who have taken one point from their opening two games, visit St Etienne.

Elsewhere in Europe...

Dominik Szoboszlai starred on his first RB Leipzig start as Stuttgart were swept aside 4-0 in the Bundesliga.

Szoboszlai scored twice - the first an angled beauty from 20 yards - as Leipzig bounced back from an opening-day defeat at Mainz.

The Hungary international opened the scoring seven minutes before half-time and Emil Forsberg doubled Leipzig's lead within 16 seconds of the start of the second half.

Szoboszlai grabbed his second six minutes later and Andre Silva settled matters from the penalty spot.

Real Betis and Cadiz drew 1-1 to repeat their results of the opening La Liga weekend. Alvaro Negredo put Cadiz ahead with an 11th-minute penalty but Juanmi levelled for Betis midway through the first period.