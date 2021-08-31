Sky Sports News is the home of Transfer Deadline Day coverage.
Watch free on the Sky Sports App and on skysports.com by clicking play in the video above. And then follow the live Deadline Transfer Blog throughout the rest of the day before joining us for two live streams at 1pm and 8pm.
Sky Subscribers can watch the full day's coverage in the Sky Sports App by going to the Live TV section and selecting Sky Sports News. And of course if you are at home, just go to Channel 409 on your Sky remote.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Trending
- How good is Ronaldo at 36 years old?
- Arsenal agree £19.8m Tomiyasu deal; Bellerin close to Betis loan move
- Leeds sign James from Man Utd for £25m
- Ronaldo re-signs for Man Utd: 'Sir Alex, this one's for you'
- FREE LIVE STREAM: Transfer Deadline Day!
- Deadline Day: Latest done deals
- Brundle's verdict on Spa decisions and need for F1 'rules reset'
- Will Ronaldo return pay off for Man Utd?
- Everton close to Rondon signing
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club