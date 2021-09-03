Newcastle hit back at fan anger over lack of summer transfers: 'We spend what we have'

Newcastle have hit back at criticism from fans over a summer of transfer dealings which saw just Joe Willock brought to the club as a senior player.

The Magpies signed Willock from Arsenal on a permanent deal worth £25m, following the midfielder's successful loan spell under Steve Bruce during the second half of last season.

But the lack of further major arrivals was a source of frustration for Newcastle fans who have questioned the club's ambitions going into the new season.

In a statement to supporters Newcastle defended their "spend what we have" policy and pointed out that they broke a long-standing rule of paying transfer fees up front in order to sign Willock.

Image: Joe Willock scored eight goals in 14 appearances during his loan spell at St James' Park last season

"Our commitment to being run in a sustainable manner, which secures the financial viability of the club, is a longstanding one," the statement read. "This does not come at the expense of being ambitious, and it is built on the core principle that we will spend what we have.

"The last two years have been challenging, with Covid-19 having a considerable impact on the club's finances and therefore the amount of cash we have available to spend. Internally, all parties have long been aware of the budgetary parameters under which we are operating.

"Ahead of the summer transfer window and having made a significant impact after arriving on loan in January 2021, Joe Willock was identified as the club's primary target.

"The deal to bring Joe Willock to the club was formally completed on Friday 13th August 2021 and we are beyond delighted to have secured him.

Image: Matty Longstaff extended his contract at Newcastle before joining Aberdeen on loan

"Our preference to pay transfer fees up front, rather than spreading payments over several years, is well documented.

"We believe this approach to be in the club's long-term interests, giving the club far greater certainty and control over its spending in future windows and seasons.

"In negotiating/securing this deal post Covid-19, we acknowledged the need to make an exception and, on this occasion, have spread the transfer fee over instalments.

"We did so this summer to secure a player who we know makes us stronger and who our head coach was unequivocal in his desire to sign."

Newcastle have one point after their opening three Premier League games having drawn 2-2 with Southampton at St James' Park last weekend.