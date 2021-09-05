England player ratings: Jesse Lingard and Saka star in 4-0 win over Andorra

Sam Johnstone - N/A

There were fans inside Wembley on Sunday night who had more activity. Had to save a rather ambitious 45-yard effort in the 22nd minute. And that was about it.

Reece James - 6

England's utility man. Having been prepped in training ahead of Euro 2020 at right-back, right wing-back and a right-sided third centre-half, James then started the second half against Andorra in midfield - from where he very nearly made an immediate impact by smacking the crossbar from distance. His versatility may prove complicated in the future, and perhaps even a hindrance to his hopes of being a regular starter, but it will surely mean he is nailed-on to be part of the Qatar 2022 squad.

Tyrone Mings - 5

Some fancy footwork on occasion but had so little defending to do that it feels unfair to award a rating. Loses a mark, however, for the late booking which will rule him out of the trip to Poland in midweek.

Conor Coady - 6

As above, just minus the reference to the fancy footwork and the unnecessary booking.

Kieran Trippier - 4

A stalwart presence in the England set-up, although a conservative right-footed defender wasn't the ideal selection at left-back against such limited opponents as this. With Ben Chilwell out of favour while he is on the sidelines at Chelsea, could England have looked at Bukayo Saka at left-back?

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Deployed, for the first time in his England career, in midfield, but never found centre stage. A free-kick on the stroke of half-time which floated a few yards over the bar rather summed up his display: interesting but inconclusive. Switched around at the interval with James and proved far more influential in his more familiar surroundings at right-back.

Jude Bellingham - 7

On such comfortable occasions as this, it feels almost churlish to quibble with anything, but Bellingham's withdrawal was one of the few disappointments of the evening. The youngster had oozed quality during his time on the pitch and had been England's most inventive player before the break.

Jordan Henderson - 6

No problems and no dramas, but Henderson felt laboured in comparison to Bellingham. Still, never underestimate the value of experience.

Bukayo Saka - 8

On his birthday and 56 days after England's Euro 2020 penalty shootout defeat, the 20-year-old capped a typically bright and breezy performance that only a heart of stone couldn't have enjoyed. Had assisted Lingard to his second goal a few moments earlier and remained a bright spark throughout.

Jesse Lingard - 8

Image: Jesse Lingard celebrates his second goal against Andorra

Having last scored for his country nearly three years ago, Lingard was on the scoresheet in both halves and his display, in general, was bright, lively and occasionally penetrating. The big concern, though, remains his lack of club football this season and the limited opportunities which will surely follow at Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. For how long will he be able to stay in the England set-up unless he plays regularly at club level?

Patrick Bamford - 5

So the anticipated debut happened but the expected chances didn't. Had scarcely any service to work off prior to being replaced and only came vaguely close to scoring when he hit a second-half snap-shot over the bar before the offside flag was belatedly raised. Impossible to fault the player, but it was an opportunity not taken in more ways than one.

SUBSTITUTES

Harry Kane - 6

Image: Harry Kane celebrates putting England 2-0 up from the penalty spot

Converted the penalty won by fellow substitutes Grealish and Mount - Bamford could be forgiven for looking on wryly - but was spared one of the misses of his career by an offside flag after his miscued volley from four yards hit the post.

Mason Mount - 6

Didn't do a great deal after coming on but did enough to win a penalty and, in doing so, vindicate Gareth Southgate's decision to change it up.

Jack Grealish - 6

But coming on after 60 minutes to liven it up against Andorra wasn't quite what most of us had in mind when talking up Grealish as an impact sub.

What's next?

England are back in World Cup qualifying action on Wednesday, when they face Poland in Warsaw at 7.45pm.