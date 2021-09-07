Climate change: CUP26 tournament launched with support of 49 Premier League and EFL clubs

The biggest-ever football campaign on combating climate change, with 49 club community organisations involved, has begun with the launching of the CUP26 tournament.

Planet Super League and Count Us In have joined forces to create the tournament which is aimed at raising awareness of the role football can play in becoming more sustainable and protecting the environment.

Fan action on climate will determine the tournament winner and supporters can sign up at CUP26.co.uk and score goals for their club by competing in environmentally-friendly activities. Clubs will play weekly fixtures against their rivals, and the club whose supporters score the most goals wins the match.

There are 100 goalscoring activities on the website, including having a plant-based meal, cycling and walking to work and school, and the Lucas Moura-supported 'No Moura Landfill', where fans are invited to show off their football skills while recycling. The tournament trophy will be awarded to the tournament winner in the first week of COP26.

It comes with seven weeks to go until COP26, the UN climate change conference which will be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow.

Sky are also partnering with Tottenham to host the world's first net-zero carbon football game at an elite level when Spurs face Chelsea on September 19.

♻️ We are delighted to be participating in CUP26 – a tournament encouraging football-loving families to act in the fight against climate change. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 7, 2021

Tom Gribbin, CEO of Planet Super League said: "CUP26 is our largest tournament, with over half the professional football clubs in the UK taking part.

"Fans of all ages can represent their club, do their bit for the planet, and help compete for the trophy. We're delighted to be working alongside Count Us In and we look forward to sharing exciting moments and surprises as the season unfolds."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Tottenham captain Ledley King says fewer Spurs fans are driving to games following the announcement Sky has partnered with Tottenham to host the world's first net zero carbon football game at an elite level when they face Chelsea

Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister's spokesperson to COP26 said: "The COP26 climate summit is our best chance for world leaders to come together to fight climate change and protect our planet for future generations.

"Children, schools, and communities are already playing their part by going one step greener - finding ingenious ways to bring down their own carbon emissions - and now their steps will give their beloved football club the chance to win the CUP26 tournament.

"I am excited to see so many top clubs joining forces to use the power of football to drive change. Every family, school and workplace across the country can take part in CUP26, for their club, their community and the planet."

We were delighted to host the kick off of #Cup26 today.



The tournament where going #onestepgreener for your football club is the only way to win. Sign up for free with your family and friends and let’s score a goal on climate change! 🏆https://t.co/0Ume7dPm3Z pic.twitter.com/rqxA7Pqfq5 — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) September 7, 2021

The tournament kicks off on September 13 and the first week's fixtures are:

Arsenal vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Burton

Cardiff vs Walsall

Derby vs Stoke

Everton vs Luton

Fulham vs Bristol Rovers

Huddersfield vs Reading

Leeds vs Cambridge

Lincoln City vs Rotherham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham

Northampton vs Notts County

Nottm Forest vs MK Dons

Plymouth vs Hibernian

Preston vs Ipswich

QPR vs Swindon

Sheffield United vs Chesterfield

Southampton vs Hull City

Swansea vs Exeter

Tottenham vs Chelsea

West Brom vs Wycombe

Wigan vs Shrewsbury