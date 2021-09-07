Climate change: CUP26 tournament launched with support of 49 Premier League and EFL clubs

The biggest-ever football campaign on combating climate change, with 49 club community organisations involved, has begun with the launching of the CUP26 tournament.
Planet Super League and Count Us In have joined forces to create the tournament which is aimed at raising awareness of the role football can play in becoming more sustainable and protecting the environment.
Fan action on climate will determine the tournament winner and supporters can sign up at CUP26.co.uk and score goals for their club by competing in environmentally-friendly activities. Clubs will play weekly fixtures against their rivals, and the club whose supporters score the most goals wins the match.
There are 100 goalscoring activities on the website, including having a plant-based meal, cycling and walking to work and school, and the Lucas Moura-supported 'No Moura Landfill', where fans are invited to show off their football skills while recycling. The tournament trophy will be awarded to the tournament winner in the first week of COP26.
It comes with seven weeks to go until COP26, the UN climate change conference which will be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow.
Sky are also partnering with Tottenham to host the world's first net-zero carbon football game at an elite level when Spurs face Chelsea on September 19.
♻️ We are delighted to be participating in CUP26 – a tournament encouraging football-loving families to act in the fight against climate change.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 7, 2021
Tom Gribbin, CEO of Planet Super League said: "CUP26 is our largest tournament, with over half the professional football clubs in the UK taking part.
"Fans of all ages can represent their club, do their bit for the planet, and help compete for the trophy. We're delighted to be working alongside Count Us In and we look forward to sharing exciting moments and surprises as the season unfolds."
Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister's spokesperson to COP26 said: "The COP26 climate summit is our best chance for world leaders to come together to fight climate change and protect our planet for future generations.
"Children, schools, and communities are already playing their part by going one step greener - finding ingenious ways to bring down their own carbon emissions - and now their steps will give their beloved football club the chance to win the CUP26 tournament.
"I am excited to see so many top clubs joining forces to use the power of football to drive change. Every family, school and workplace across the country can take part in CUP26, for their club, their community and the planet."
We were delighted to host the kick off of #Cup26 today.— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) September 7, 2021
The tournament where going #onestepgreener for your football club is the only way to win. Sign up for free with your family and friends and let’s score a goal on climate change! 🏆https://t.co/0Ume7dPm3Z pic.twitter.com/rqxA7Pqfq5
The tournament kicks off on September 13 and the first week's fixtures are:
Arsenal vs Burnley
Aston Villa vs Burton
Cardiff vs Walsall
Derby vs Stoke
Everton vs Luton
Fulham vs Bristol Rovers
Huddersfield vs Reading
Leeds vs Cambridge
Lincoln City vs Rotherham
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough vs Wrexham
Northampton vs Notts County
Nottm Forest vs MK Dons
Plymouth vs Hibernian
Preston vs Ipswich
QPR vs Swindon
Sheffield United vs Chesterfield
Southampton vs Hull City
Swansea vs Exeter
Tottenham vs Chelsea
West Brom vs Wycombe
Wigan vs Shrewsbury