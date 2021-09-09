Back Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool all to win without conceding in 22/1 treble - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows thinks Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool will all win without conceding this weekend. You can get 22/1 with Sky Bet.

How did we do last time?

Hands up. It was a shocker.

Manchester City to have more bookings points than Arsenal? Meh.

Newcastle to beat Southampton? James Ward-Prowse is out to get me, I swear.

Under 30 booking points in Liverpool vs Chelsea? The red card put pay to that after no bookings in the first 45 minutes.

There is not much more to add. Apologies to anyone that got involved.

We are now refreshed after the international break as we go in search of the first winners of the season. Remember, every Premier League game is previewed via my prediction columns. It's a punting party over there.

Read on here for my two bets this weekend...

P+L = -4

It looks a weekend where odds-on shots should do the business for punters. Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool are taking on teams that have flattered to deceive with their output, especially in forward areas, so there is plenty of juice in their win prices.

Leicester, Leeds and Aston Villa have all overperformed in terms of their results output compared to their key metrics. All could be low on confidence and struggle to cause problems for three meanest defences in Europe, let alone the Premier League. For more in-depth analysis on each particular game please head to the Premier League prediction column.

Chelsea

Aston Villa Saturday 11th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Like the look of these two short prices combined in a double.

Watford have only won seven corners from their three fixtures this season - a league low. The sample size is too small to make too many firm conclusions but they play a very narrow game with the full-backs rarely crossing the half-way line and their dangerman Ismaila Sarr likes to cut in rather than head for the by-line. I am expecting the match scenario to revolve around Wolves taking control of proceedings but take their time to finish their dinner. This could lead to a landslide victory for Wolves when it comes to the corner count as they are likely to dominate territory as they search for goals. They only need to have one more corner than the Hornets for half of this bet to land though.

Leeds United

Liverpool Sunday 12th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

With a one-sided encounter expected in Leeds vs Liverpool, I have gone hunting for a Liverpool player in the shots market. Joel Matip's goalscoring chances are very hard to ignore at working man's prices. In three fixtures so far this season, he's had two certain goals cleared off the line and struck the bar in the build-up to Liverpool's penalty award in the draw with Chelsea. That's culminated in an expected goals figure of 0.87 - only James Tarkowski has posted a higher total figure this season in terms of Premier League defenders. He has the whiff of a goal in the way he attacks set pieces and Leeds remain a team that seriously struggle when tasked defending balls into their box. The Evens for him to have a shot also is a tasty punt and can hopefully land us the double.