League One highlights and round-up: Sunderland, Wigan win

Sunderland stayed top of League One with a 2-1 win against Accrington at the Stadium of Light.

The teams started the day occupying the top two positions but defeat saw Stanley slip to sixth after wins for many of the sides immediately below them in the table.

Dan Neil scored his first senior goal for the Black Cats and did it in style. After Lynden Gooch's cross was headed away, Elliot Embleton nodded the ball down for Neil, who beat his man and fired home from 25 yards out.

Stanley got back into the game when Sean McConville's corner ball was met beautifully by the head of Michael Nottingham but Sunderland regained the lead shortly after the break when Carl Winchester broke through from Aiden McGeady's through ball and stroked home his second goal of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Accrington Stanley

Wigan moved up to second with a 2-1 home success against Doncaster. Tommy Rowe put bottom-of-the-table Rovers in front at the DW Stadium but a goal in each half from Will Keane turned the tables for the Latics.

A five-star performance from Bolton saw them win 5-2 at Ipswich to climb to third. Macauley Bonne gave the hosts an early lead but Dapo Afolayan and Eoin Doyle, from the penalty spot, scored to quickly swing things Wanderers' way.

Ricardo Santos' own goal levelled matters up again but further strikes from Afolayan, Josh Sheehan and George Johnston gave the Trotters a comfortable win.

AFC Wimbledon were also among the goals as Ayoub Assal's injury-time effort saw them win 4-3 at Morecambe.

Anthony Hartigan's strike gave the Dons the half-time lead before a goal-laden second half saw Cole Stockton and Shane McLoughlin put the Shrimps ahead. Ethan Chislett equalised before Stockton's second goal restored Morecambe's advantage.

Will Nightingale levelled things up again and Assal netted in the fourth minute of injury time to give the Dons all three points and propel them to fourth in the standings.

Mark Robinson's men are ahead of rivals MK Dons on goal difference after Ethan Robson's second-half goal saw the Milton Keynes club win 1-0 against Portsmouth.

Hakeeb Adelakun, Conor McGrandles, Anthony Scully (two) and Lewis Fiorini were on the scoresheet as Lincoln won 5-1 at Cambridge, whose consolation goal was scored by Joe Ironside.

There were also plenty of goals at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as Fleetwood defeated Rotherham 4-2.

Michael Smith and Kieran Sadlier, from the penalty spot, netted to give the Millers the half-time lead, after Callum Morton had put the visitors in front, but second-half goals from Gerard Garner, Danny Andrew and Callum Camps saw Town take all three points.

Plymouth were 3-0 winners at home against Sheffield Wednesday thanks to goals from Joe Edwards, Dan Scarr and Ryan Law.

Matty Blair and Taylor Perry scored in Cheltenham's 2-1 win at Charlton, with Jonathan Leko replying for the Addicks.

Burton and Gillingham shared the points after Kane Hemmings cancelled out Vadaine Oliver's opener for the Gills in a 1-1 draw.

It was also 1-1 at Montgomery Waters Meadow, where Sam Cosgrove put Shrewsbury ahead before Mikael Mandron equalised for Crewe. Oxford and Wycombe contested a goalless draw.