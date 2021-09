"I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days," said Pele, as he continues his recovery in intensive care after surgery to remove a tumour. "While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest."

Pele: Brazil legend remains in intensive care as he recovers from surgery to remove tumour

Pele said "each day I feel a little better" in an Instagram post

Brazil's footballing legend Pele remained in intensive care on Friday as he recovered from surgery to remove a tumour on the right side of his colon.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was recovering in a satisfactory manner," though still in intensive care. The hospital said on Monday that Pele was expected to be moved to a regular room on Tuesday.

The hospital also said Pele is awake, actively talking and keeping his vital signs in normality.

The three-time World Cup champion also said on his Instagram that "each day I feel a little better".

Image: Pele says he still needs a few days to recover in the hospital after his surgery

"I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days," said Pele. "While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest.

"Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!"

He went to the hospital for routine exams at the end of August when the tumour was found. The hospital said in a statement then that the tumour was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams. It added it collected samples to be analysed but has not released the results.

Pele, the only male player to win three World Cups, has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012.

He has been forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public. He has also been admitted to several hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.