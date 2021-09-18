Premier League predictions: Jones Knows tips West Ham to beat Man Utd

Our betting guru Jones Knows called Liverpool's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace so what's he tipping for Sunday?

Last weekend's winners (+34.5 profit to level stakes): Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea all to win to nil acca at 22/1

Chelsea to win to nil at 10/11

Manchester City to win to nil at 15/8

Wolves to win more corners than Watford at 5/6

Leandro Trossard to score first at 15/2

Matip 1+ shots & Wolves to win corner race double at 5/2

First goal to be a header in Everton vs Burnley 9/2

West Ham vs Manchester United, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Should the sixth-best team in the Premier League be 100/30 with Sky Bet to beat the fourth-best with the added pull of home advantage? I would suggest that price is too big to ignore.

Manchester United remain an overrated team by the markets. Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, makes them stronger in the final third but as a team they are being rated very closely to Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. The team aspect of their play and strategy from the man at the helm falls very short when compared to those three aforementioned teams. It is basically a formula of relying on quality individuals to make match-changing interventions at key times.

All fine and dandy against most teams in this Premier League but playing that way does leave you vulnerable to fit, well-coached teams that play above the sum of their parts. Wolves absolutely played United off the park ticking all those criteria - all that was missing was the ability to score from creating an expected goals figure of 2.33. My money was down on Wolves that day. And, I am in the mood for recouping some now United are up against another excellent opponent with the counter-attacking style and finishing ability to hurt them.

The Hammers have scored in 18 of their last 20 home matches and even though Michail Antonio is suspended, their defensive organisation and skill on the counter-attack is capable of creating big chances against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: West Ham to beat Manchester United (100/30 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Leicester, Sunday 2pm

Two good footballing teams likely to cancel one another out here. The draw is a serious runner at 11/5 with Sky Bet.

The scorching pace of Jamie Vardy remains Leicester's main weapon of attack and he will be licking his lips at the prospect of latching onto Shane Duffy at the heart of the Brighton back three. Duffy is one of the best around at winning 50-50 balls in the air but get the ball down the side of him and he is a weakness in this Brighton side. When faced with pace he has already been cautioned twice this season for wild lunges on opposition players. I can foresee a situation of Vardy testing his ability in one-on-one situations with a last-man infringement a possible outcome. The 66/1 for a red card to be shown Duffy's way is worth a tickle.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Shane Duffy to be sent-off (66/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Chelsea, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea Sunday 19th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Why would you fix it if it is not broken? That is my theory regarding Chelsea and the chances of them winning without conceding at 15/8 with Sky Bet. The same price as we got last week when they did the business to nil over Aston Villa.

Thomas Tuchel is a bit of a master at mastering the away day. Since he took over, Chelsea have lost just one of their 15 away games in all competitions - the only defeat being a 2-1 reverse at Aston Villa on the final day of last season, where they could be excused for having an eye on the Champions League final. Chelsea have also won four of the last five Premier League meetings with Spurs, keeping a clean sheet in four of those clashes.

Tottenham's display at Palace did not come as too much of a shock to me. Nuno's style is always going to make them a tough watch early on in games against so-called inferior opposition. His plan to turn the game into a 20-minute one was working until the sending-off. They will win plenty of games by one goal this season on the road. Not this one though. It is all about Chelsea to grind this one out, showcasing their excellent defensive prowess.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Chelsea to win to nil (15/8 with Sky Bet)

How did Jones Knows do?

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds - Jones Knows predicted: 1-3

Wolves 0-2 Brentford - Jones Knows predicted: 0-0

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - Jones Knows predicted 1-2

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace - Jones Knows predicted 3-0

Man City 0-0 Southampton - Jones Knows predicted 4-0

Norwich 1-3 Watford - Jones Knows predicted 2-0

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton - Jones Knows predicted 1-2