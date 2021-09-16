David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Hull vs Sheffield United, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's been a bumpy return to the Championship for Hull. They thumped four in on opening day but have not managed a goal since, which is of real concern.

Sheffield United have had a decent week despite that late disappointment against Preston in midweek, but at least the goals are coming now for Slavisa Jokanovic's side. I think Hull could score, but I do not think they will get anything from the game

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

It's two defeats in their last three games for Cardiff now. They were largely outplayed by Coventry in midweek and they need to up their game from here.

Bournemouth look like they are motoring now. Two confident wins in a row, and they remain one of just two unbeaten sides left in the league. This will be a stern test, but one from which I expect them to prevail.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Fulham were back what we expected in midweek after that surprise at Blackpool last Saturday. They were tested at times by Birmingham, and it was a far more even game than the scoreline would have suggested. But they just have so much firepower up front and that made the difference.

Reading claimed a huge win in midweek, and in John Swift they have one of the best midfielders in the league, and he gives them real hope. But Fulham should just be too good for them.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Huddersfield have four wins in five now and look a totally different proposition to last season. It seems as though the Carlos Corberan plan is coming together.

In the end with the results they were having it was inevitable that Chris Hughton's time at Nottingham Forest would be up sooner or later. It's such a shame for him and the club it did not work out, as we know what he can do at this level at his best. Whoever comes in next will need to pick this squad up off the floor, but I think Huddersfield will get the job done on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Preston are unbeaten in four now, which has helped lift some of the early concern around Deepdale after a poor start to the season and concerns about recruitment in attacking departments.

West Brom did everything but score against Derby in midweek, and Valerien Ismael will be out to put things right on Saturday. I think they will.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

A first defeat of the season for QPR in midweek, but it was a tough trip for them down to Bournemouth and they still gave a real good account of themselves on the south coast.

Bristol City still cannot win at home, and came so close against Luton, but if they keep picking up points it is not the end of the world. I do, however, fancy QPR to bounce back here.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off/Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Barnsley vs Blackburn: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Stoke: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Swansea: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Blackpool: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Coventry: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Birmingham: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)