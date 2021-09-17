Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie: Lazio fans investigated for alleged racism towards AC Milan players

Prosecutors investigating alleged racist chants by Lazio fans towards AC Milan players Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie; Incident alleged to have taken place during game on September 12; Video footage being examined after Milan complaint

Franck Kessie (pictured) and Tiemoue Bakayoko were allegedly subjected to racist chants from Lazio fans

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged racist chants by Lazio supporters directed at AC Milan midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie last weekend, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Friday.

The chants are alleged to have taken place during Milan's 2-0 Serie A win over Lazio at San Siro on September 12.

Video footage of the incident is being examined after Milan filed a complaint, the statement added.

Bakayoko posted on Instagram, saying: "To some Lazio fans and their racist cries towards to me and my brother [Kessie].

"We are strong and proud of our skin colour.

"I have all my confidence in our club to identify them."

Milan are level on nine points with leaders AS Roma at the top of the league standings, having made a perfect start to their season.

They travel to Juventus on Sunday, while Lazio, seventh in the table, host Cagliari.

