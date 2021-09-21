European round-up: Luis Suarez scores two late goals to give Atletico win, and Inter move back to top of Serie A

Luis Suarez hit two late goals as Atletico Madrid hit back from behind to sink struggling Getafe 2-1 and climb back to the top of La Liga.
Still without a point this season, the hosts grabbed a shock lead when Atletico keeper Jan Oblak fumbled the ball over his own line on the stroke of half-time.
Getafe were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when Carlos Alena was sent off for a second bookable offence, and Suarez pounced to level four minutes later.
And the Uruguayan star struck in injury time when he headed home from a Sime Vrsaljko cross to seal the points.
Fellow veteran Radamel Falcao also struck late as Rayo Vallecano ended Atletico Bilbao's bright start to the season with a 2-1 win at San Mames.
Trending
- Canelo and Plant throw punches during face-off
- AJ: Right hand or uppercut? I'll hurt Usyk!
- Pep hints at chances for youth | Akinfenwa 'a legend!'
- PSG confirm Messi knee injury, doubt for Man City clash
- Salah storms to form summit
- Usyk grins: AJ is too big? You don't understand!
- Alonso to stop taking knee | Tuchel: I see his point
- Man Utd vs West Ham on Sky: Lingard to start in much-changed side
- Podcast: Liverpool depth boosts trophy prospects
- Hungary handed stadium ban after racist abuse of England players
Alvaro Garcia's opener for the visitors was cancelled out by a Pathe Ciss own goal, but substitute Falcao struck deep into injury time when he powered home a header from a Bebe free-kick.
Iago Aspas and Brais Mendez grabbed the goals as Celta Vigo claimed their first win of the season with a 2-0 success at Levante.
Serie A
Inter Milan moved back to the top of Serie A as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Fiorentina.
Riccardo Sottil put the hosts in front midway through the first half, but Matteo Darmian and Edin Dzeko struck in the space of four second-half minutes.
Serie A news | Fixtures | Table
Fiorentina had Nico Gonzalez sent off for dissent and Ivan Perisic grabbed his side's third to seal the points 12 minutes from time.
Robin Gosens and Davide Zappacosta scored early as Atalanta maintained their solid start with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo, who replied through Domenico Berardi, while Genoa twice came back from behind to draw 2-2 at Bologna.