Juventus pick up first win of season, while PSG need last-minute winner to beat Metz - European round-up

Achraf Hakimi struck deep in stoppage time to earn Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 victory at bottom side Metz and maintain their perfect Ligue 1 record this season.

The Morocco full-back scored after five minutes and added his second five minutes into added time to put PSG on 21 points from seven games, three days after the capital side beat Olympique Lyonnais by the same scoreline thanks to another late winning goal.

PSG lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who drew 0-0 at Angers and have a game in hand, by seven points.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that some Marseille supporters left their corner of the ground at the end of the game and headed towards the Angers fans, prompting the stadium's security services to intervene.

Earlier, champions Lille claimed their second win of the season by beating visiting Reims 2-1 and Monaco defeated second-bottom St Etienne 3-1.

Metz, who finished with 10 men after Dylan Bronn picked up a second yellow card in the last minute, have three points from seven games.

Lens, playing the first of two home games behind closed doors after crowd trouble marred their derby victory over Lille last Saturday, slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Strasbourg and dropped to fourth on 12 points, behind Angers on goal difference.

Lyon, improving after a stuttering start to the season, beat Troyes 3-1 with goals by Xherdan Shaqiri, Emerson and Lucas Paqueta to climb to sixth with 11 points, one place ahead of Nice, who lost 1-0 at Lorient. Further down the table, Rennes improved to end a run of three straight losses by thumping promoted Clermont Foot 6-0.

In Metz, PSG were without Lionel Messi after the Argentine forward was ruled out with a bruised knee, but Hakimi stepped up.

Image: Metz head coach Frederic Antonetti was sent off shortly before Hakimi's winner

He opened the scoring by firing home after Mauro Icardi's attempt had been deflected into his path by Matthieu Udol.

PSG were caught cold six minutes before the break when Boubakar Kouyate headed home from Lamine Gueye's cross as the hosts made the most of the little possession they enjoyed.

Neymar went close on a couple of occasions but the Brazil striker failed to score and Metz stayed in contention until the last minute when Bronn was shown his second yellow card for time-wasting.

Five minutes later, Hakimi curled a superb shot into the net after being set up by Neymar, giving Mauricio Pochettino's side all three points after another below-par performance.

Serie A: Juventus finally get off the mark

Matthijs de Ligt's second-half strike earned Juventus their first victory of the Serie A season at the fifth attempt, with a 3-2 comeback win at Spezia moving Massimiliano Allegri's side out of the bottom three.

The Dutch defender fired home in the 72nd minute to earn Juve all three points, completing the turnaround after his side had trailed in Liguria.

Moise Kean settled Juve's nerves and put the visitors 1-0 up in the 28th minute with his first goal since re-signing for the club, firing into the bottom corner after a long ball over the top from Adrien Rabiot.

Five minutes later, however, Emmanuel Gyasi arrowed a fine finish into the net to equalise, before Janis Antiste swung the momentum in the hosts' favour by putting Spezia 2-1 in front to leave Juve facing the prospect of another shock defeat.

Image: Matthijs de Ligt scored a vital winner for Juventus

The visitors dug deep in the second half with Italy forward Federico Chiesa battling into the penalty area before firing Juve level in the 66th minute, with De Ligt pouncing to secure the win for his side six minutes later.

The victory moved Juve from 18th to 12th in the standings as Allegri finally earned his first league win since taking over as coach for the second time in the close season. Spezia stay 16th.

Goals from Brahim Diaz and Theo Hernandez earned AC Milan a battling 2-0 victory over Venezia to move up to second in the Serie A standings.

The home side, who started the match without a recognised striker as veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud were again missing through injury, struggled to break down their promoted opponents in the opening period.

Milan upped the ante after half-time, with Hernandez squaring for Diaz to break Venezia's resistance in the 68th minute.

Substitute Hernandez then made sure of a fourth win from five league games this season for Milan eight minutes from full-time with a fine finish.

The victory moved Stefano Pioli's team onto 13 points, level with city rivals Inter Milan at the top of the table, while Venezia stay 18th.

Elsewhere in Serie A on Wednesday, promoted Salernitana came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Hellas Verona and Empoli won 2-0 at Cagliari.

La Liga: Real Madrid hit Mallorca for six

Real Madrid forward Marcos Asensio scored a hat-trick and Karim Benzema struck twice as Carlo Ancelotti's side crushed Mallorca 6-1 at home in La Liga.

Benzema opened the scoring in the third minute and Asensio netted against his old club in the 24th but the visitors South Korean forward Lee Kang-in pulled one back moments later with an outstanding individual run and finish.

Image: Karim Benzema scored his 200th La Liga goal in Real Madrid's 6-1 thrashing of Mallorca

Asensio promptly restored Real's two-goal advantage before the break before completing his first hat-trick at club level early in the second half with an emphatic finish, whipping the ball into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Benzema scored for the second time in the 78th minute to make it 200 La Liga goals for the Frenchman and Isco completed the rout six minutes from time.

Real top the standings on 16 points from six games, two ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla scored three goals in the first 22 minutes to defeat Valencia 3-1 and end a three-match winless streak in all competitions to jump above their visitors and into third.

Papu Gomez opened the scoring three minutes into the match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, before Gonzalo Montiel added to the lead and Rafa Mir soon added the third.

Hugo Duro scored on the half-hour for Valencia, who have now lost twice in a row after winning three of their first four matches.

Villarreal ended their own winless start to the season with a 4-1 home victory over Elche.

Yéremi Pino scored for the hosts in the fifth minute before Johan Mojica equalized. Manu Trigueros put Villarreal ahead again shortly before half-time, Arnaud Danjuma added to the lead on the hour and Alberto Moreno sealed the victory deep into stoppage time.

Unai's Emery side had previously drawn all of their first six matches of the season in all competitions.

Promoted Espanyol defeated basement side Alaves 1-0 for a first win of the season, with Raul de Tomas converting a 54th-minute penalty after having two goals earlier disallowed.